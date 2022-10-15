Peter Adamo, a 30-year veteran of the health care industry, has been appointed to fill a newly created position within the Penn Highlands Healthcare system.
Adamo will assume the role of Southwest Region president, overseeing operations at Penn Highlands Mon Valley and Penn Highlands Connellsville.
He will also serve as president of Penn Highlands Mon Valley in Monongahela, replacing Lou Panza, who announced his retirement earlier this year, and work closely with John Andursky, president of Penn Highlands Connellsville, according to a news release issued by the health system earlier this week.
Adamo, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Rutgers University and an MBA from the University of Texas at El Paso, has experience in sales, operations and organizational development.
He has led health-care systems with facilities in California, Connecticut, Ohio, New Mexico and Texas, and most recently served as chief executive officer of Crozer Health in Philadelphia.
Penn Highlands operates eight hospitals, including the Mon Valley and Connellsville locations, across Pennsylvania, with a ninth in State College set to open in 2024.
The health-care system's services include emergency care, behavioral health care, neurosurgery care, and imaging and lab services.
Penn Highlands also operates a home care agency and nursing homes.
