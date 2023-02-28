Delectable desserts dazzled from delightful displays in Hilton Garden Inn Southpointe’s ballroom, where thousands sampled sweet treats and enjoyed live entertainment Sunday at the Washington City Mission’s 29th annual Sweet Sunday fundraising event. Emcee Pat O’Brien hosted with flair, and folks enjoyed live performances by Ruff Creek, Josie Salvitti and Eastern Sky, among others. Attendees bid on auction items, entered raffles and met Disney princesses, who posed for photos with young guests in the Kids Korner. Celebrity judges awarded trophies to the winning bakers in the youth, amateur and professional categories – a difficult task, said judge Stacey French-Finnegan, because all the desserts were just so good.
A very sweet Sunday
Katherine Mansfield
Staff writer
