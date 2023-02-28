Delectable desserts dazzled from delightful displays in Hilton Garden Inn Southpointe’s ballroom, where thousands sampled sweet treats and enjoyed live entertainment Sunday at the Washington City Mission’s 29th annual Sweet Sunday fundraising event. Emcee Pat O’Brien hosted with flair, and folks enjoyed live performances by Ruff Creek, Josie Salvitti and Eastern Sky, among others. Attendees bid on auction items, entered raffles and met Disney princesses, who posed for photos with young guests in the Kids Korner. Celebrity judges awarded trophies to the winning bakers in the youth, amateur and professional categories – a difficult task, said judge Stacey French-Finnegan, because all the desserts were just so good.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In