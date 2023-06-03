It was a block party, 80s style. People from near and far gathered at the Main Street Pavilion in downtown Washington Friday for a rad First Friday event that boasted live music by 1985, food trucks galore and local craft and food vendors. Classic cars lined Main Street, and enthusiasts talked shop while kids enjoyed cool treats or got artsy at the coloring table. First Fridays continues at the pavilion the first Friday of each month through the end of summer.
A gnarly night in Washington
Katherine Mansfield
Staff writer
