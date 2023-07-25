Canonsburg Town Park was the place to be over the weekend, when the town hosted a big 100th birthday blowout to celebrate the park’s centennial. The weekend bash began Friday night with kickball and wiffleball games at Galbraith Field, and competition continued into Saturday morning, when young people swam, biked and ran their way to victory at the Kids Triathlon. A softball tournament, half-price swimming and a free movie in the park were also on Saturday’s schedule. Sunday started with a nondenominational service at the amphitheater, followed by the historical marker dedication in the pool area. Superheroes (local first responders and Batman) did a meet and greet, Sarris served up ice cream on site all weekend long, and people cooled off in the historic pool. The festivities concluded with a free concert by Canonsburg’s own East End Trouble Sunday evening. The final 100th anniversary activities are scheduled for the weekend of Aug. 5.
A centennial celebration
Katherine Mansfield
Staff writer
