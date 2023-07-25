Canonsburg Town Park was the place to be over the weekend, when the town hosted a big 100th birthday blowout to celebrate the park’s centennial. The weekend bash began Friday night with kickball and wiffleball games at Galbraith Field, and competition continued into Saturday morning, when young people swam, biked and ran their way to victory at the Kids Triathlon. A softball tournament, half-price swimming and a free movie in the park were also on Saturday’s schedule. Sunday started with a nondenominational service at the amphitheater, followed by the historical marker dedication in the pool area. Superheroes (local first responders and Batman) did a meet and greet, Sarris served up ice cream on site all weekend long, and people cooled off in the historic pool. The festivities concluded with a free concert by Canonsburg’s own East End Trouble Sunday evening. The final 100th anniversary activities are scheduled for the weekend of Aug. 5.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription