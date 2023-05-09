Six Republicans and three Democrats are running for Washington County commissioner in the upcoming May 16 primary. The two candidates from each party who get the most votes in the primary will then run in the November general election for the three-person Washington County Board of Commissioners.
The Republican candidates are Bruce Bandel of Amwell Township; Ashley Duff of Fallowfield Township; Electra Janis of Peters Township; Kevin Redford of North Strabane Township; Nick Sherman of North Strabane Township; and Sonia Stopperich Sulc of Canonsburg Borough. The Democratic candidates are Randy Barli of Coal Center Borough; Larry Maggi of Buffalo Township; and Cindy Fisher of Cecil Township.
The Observer-Reporter asked each candidate to provide emailed responses to two questions.
Question 1: Why are you running for commissioner and what qualities do you possess to be able to do the job on Day 1?
Question 2: What will be your main priorities as commissioner and how will you work with the minority or majority party to get things done?
Their responses, along with biographical information about each candidate, are below.
Republicans
Bruce Bandel
Age: 72
Residence: Amwell Township
Occupation: Retired/small business owner
I’ve been attending the commissioners’ meetings on a regular basis over a period of almost two years. I have addressed issues of term limits, election integrity and issues between the commissioners and the row officers. It is also my concern that the purchase of a third building, when all three require substantial work, is not good stewardship. It’s important to mention the fact that it clearly disunifies and segregates the row officers geographically and socially. There is far too much conflict and way too little cooperation and consideration. The reason I’m running for commissioner is that “I believe God has called me to usher in peace, unity and Godly stewardship through strong focused leadership.” I have excellent people skills coupled with 22 years of running multifaceted entrepreneurial businesses. I am innovative, creative, resourceful and adaptable. I can work independently as well as to work together extremely well with others. The obvious evidence of teamwork is the running mate I chose to work with. We build relationships through building bridges!
My first order of business will be to stamp out crime, corruption and to create “a safe haven” for families and especially the children’s children for generations to come; to reawaken the American entrepreneurial spirit through family business and ingenuity! I have a nine-point plan for Day 1 to reveal to stamp out crime and for an all-out assault on corruption. We will learn to listen to the voice of “We the people, for the people and by the people...” and we will put the people’s best interest above our own best interest and we will plan, prioritize and strategize and then we will go to work. Above all, we will learn to listen to the voice of God!
Ashley Duff
Age: 38
Residence: Fallowfield Township
Occupation: Home economist
I am running for Washington County Commissioner because after pursuing transparency and accountability for several years, I’ve come to the conclusion that our current county leadership no longer hears the voice of “We the People” and I want to bring meaningful change to our beloved Washington County. I have a proven track record of pursuing integrity in government no matter the personal cost. I possess a calm, compassionate, driven demeanor coupled with being dedicated to serving others. I am an innovative thinker and will bring out-of-the-box solutions to the issues facing our county. On Day 1, I will be able to use my business experience and focused understanding of local county government to help bring positive reform and efficiency to the position to benefit the taxpayers and businesses alike.
My main priorities are to provide a fresh outlook by opening the books and offering real transparency to the residents. I want to champion revitalization and investment commitments into our small-town communities. I will strengthen partnerships with our existing industries, like the energy sector, to ensure quality, high-paying jobs for decades to come. I will ensure our hard-earned tax dollars are stewarded wisely and distributed fairly across the county to promote economic growth for all. Lastly, I will use my expertise to safeguard our sacred vote and bring back voter confidence to our electoral system. I am willing to work with any party to accomplish the needs of the people. I will focus on bringing unity and cohesion amongst whomever gets elected so we fulfill our roles as public servants.
Electra Janis
Age: 26
Residence: Peters Township
Occupation: District office manager
As a small businesswoman with experience as a state employee who provides practical, day-to-day assistance to voters navigating the maze of the government bureaucracy, I know how to provide real-time help to people in every walk of life. As a conservative, I also share the values of the people in Washington County. My agenda will be driven by the practical solutions grounded in traditional values.
My main priorities as commissioner will be to deliver honest, effective government without courthouse drama or excuses for why things can’t be changed. Building our economy, increasing good jobs and encouraging growth are not accomplished without a strong sense of mission. I intend to offer practical solutions that, while conservative, are first and foremost achievable.
Kevin Redford
Age: 40
Residence: North Strabane Township
Occupation: Small business owner
I’m running for office because I believe Washington County is making a lot of good decisions, and I want to see that trend continue. I have lived in the county for the past 30 years and have run my businesses here since the early 2000s, so I have the expertise to handle the office’s administrative and financial responsibilities Day One. I consider one of the most significant duties of holding the office of Washington County Commissioner to be taking care of the county’s citizens via the budget. To do so effectively involves extensive finance and strategy expertise, as well as the capacity to quickly adjust to new situations and circumstances. I’ve always worked diligently and with commitment to run my businesses. I’m excited to use the same strategy when serving as a county commissioner. I am passionate about Washington County. My wife and I are raising our family and running our businesses here. All around the county, we go to local stores to shop, restaurants to dine, and we go to church here. We are active members in our community. If I am elected, I will do everything in my power to help families and businesses have the same good experiences we have.
“Focus on the Business of Washington County” is my slogan. I want Washington to have the best communities and the best economy. Because Washington is the free, low-tax place to raise a family and launch a business, I want families who are leaving other counties to move here. I am a Republican. I have always been. But I have a lot of friends who vote differently. At times it’s been tough to maintain that good relationship as the politics of the day seem to be trying to divide us. Things have become so polarized and our communities so divided that finding common ground feels hopeless. But we must be able to collaborate and feel at ease discussing important matters with one another. Local government has a major impact on our lives and if we continue to allow national stories to divide us, we will miss out on good people and making progress working together. This position is unique in that we can easily work together to get things done as long as those things are getting done for the benefit of the people of Washington County and not for the people in power. I have no allegiance to any person in politics or in the Washington County government. My only loyalty is to the people who elect me, as well as those who do not.
Nick Sherman
Age: 43
Residence: North Strabane Township
Occupation: County commissioner
Washington County needs a strong advocate and experience matters. I pride myself as someone willing to always listen and fight for the citizens of Washington County. That’s why I led the court challenge to Tom Wolf’s reckless business shutdowns, which devastated Washington County’s small businesses and hurt working families. When human services weren’t delivering, I streamlined the process and saved taxpayers $1 million while improving services to our senior citizens. I knew that government needed to be leaner, so I led by example – halting automatic pay raises for elected officials. We did all of this without raising taxes. In short, I’m a tenacious fighter when it comes to improving the lives of the citizens of Washington County.
My priorities have been reforming government, keeping taxes low and growing the Washington County economy. As an experienced leader, I’ll use my talents to build consensus, always respecting the interests of the citizens. My main focus has been and will continue to be implementing conservative policies that reflect the values and beliefs of the people of Washington County. This means supporting our energy economy, our existing industries, and attracting new industries by being the No. 1 salesman for Washington County. Most of all, it means saying no to the liberal tax-and-spend policies of the past, replacing them with wise investment, waste-free government and refusing to give in to those who try to solve every problem with a new tax.
Sonia Stopperich Sulc
Age: 59
Residence: Canonsburg Borough
Occupation: Registered nurse
I am running for county commissioner because I did not feel the Republican candidates gave the residents an experienced, well-rounded candidate to elect. I have worked hard for Washington County through the Republican Party for decades. I was an elected official in North Strabane Township, the second largest township in Washington County. Elected in a capacity to make decisions with personnel, policy and procedures, union contracts, RFPs, growth and development, and taxes. I have a proven record of lowering taxes and acting in the best interest of a large capacity township. I was a small business owner in the county, owning Rita’s Italian Ice. I worked closely with my staff creating schedules, marketing, and responsible for balancing the books. I am a registered nurse of 30-plus years, a job that requires patient care, teamwork, organization, quick thinking and making decisions that can change a person’s life. I worked on the front lines during the pandemic to ensure the proper care of patients while following strict guidelines handed down by the federal government. With my extensive background as a nurse and experience as a township supervisor, the transition will be smooth. As a Christian, I hold strong to my values and will be transparent to the residents of Washington County.
Understanding the inner workings of each department by meeting with department heads and staff to ensure they have the proper tools to get their jobs done efficiently and most cost effectively. Of all the candidates, I am uniquely qualified as a medical professional to address issues and concerns within the Human Services Department. The residents deserve transparency and a fiscally responsible commissioner. A commissioner that can look past party lines and make decisions for the betterment of the county residents. I will work for the people of Washington County full time.
Democrats
Randy Barli
Age: 68
Residence: Coal Center Borough
Occupation: Retired electrician
Why run? Placing families first will make Washington County Pennsylvania the most attractive place in the USA! Qualities for Day 1: Profit oriented, bi-partisan, educated, service abilities from the age of 8 years have enabled my success in guiding extremely large and small budgets/investments, various types of workforces, and government entities.
Main priorities: Top priorities include attracting new, while enhancing current, family, law enforcement, health, and education opportunities for our Washington County residents. Interaction abilities, how? Qualities above answer this question. There’s always a job to be done, let’s just do it!
Cindy Fisher
Age: 42
Residence: Cecil Township
Occupation: Township supervisor
I am running for county commissioner because for the last three years our local economy has been stalling and our population growth has been nearly flat. At the same time, we have seen our county government expand, its budget increase and wasted taxpayer dollars. Those situations need to be reversed ... more economic growth and smaller government. As a Cecil Township Supervisor, I have never raised taxes in 10 years by efficiently managing a multimillion-dollar budget and creating a township with a high quality of life and job opportunities. I want that same economic and community growth for all of Washington County.
Economic growth and job creation will be my top priorities. I will work to grow the existing “home grown” industries already successful in Washington County – such as manufacturing, health care, energy, agriculture, and service – by encouraging their expansions locally and addressing their employment needs. Regardless if you wear a hardhat to the well-site or white shirt to the office, I will work with our job creators and educational resources to develop a workforce that meets today’s needs and positions us for long-term growth. If I serve in the majority or minority, I believe that the only way to keep taxes low is through a growing local economy and reducing the size of county government. The last three years have been the exact opposite and I will work with my fellow commissioners to reverse that trend.
Larry Maggi
Age: 72
Residence: Buffalo Township
Occupation: County commissioner
I am a lifelong resident of Washington County. I was born here, educated here, and worked here as a Pennsylvania State Trooper, Washington County Sheriff, and county commissioner. With the exception of the years I served in the U.S. Marine Corps, I never left Washington County and therefore, I want Washington County to be the best it can be. I want good jobs for our residents, and I want our county to grow smartly, keeping our country charm so our children and grandchildren will be able to stay here and prosper. I have the ability to work with all people to come to a consensus to find ways to solve the many issues that county government faces. I know what problems we have faced in the past and I know how to utilize our assets of energy, agriculture, infrastructure, educational facilities, and people.
I want to continue to work at keeping our county taxes low (no tax increases for the past 13 years). I have always strived to keep government small and out of the way of our citizens, I want to make sure our veterans are taken care of and I want to continue to develop our energy industry in a smart way. Natural gas has been a game changer in Washington County and we need to make sure that continues smartly. I will also continue our broadband initiative to get broadband services into our unserved and underserved areas. As a lifelong resident, I want to keep our country charm so that people will continue to want to come to Washington County to stay and work, play, and raise their families.
