Six Republicans and three Democrats are running for Washington County commissioner in the upcoming May 16 primary. The two candidates from each party who get the most votes in the primary will then run in the November general election for the three-person Washington County Board of Commissioners.

The Republican candidates are Bruce Bandel of Amwell Township; Ashley Duff of Fallowfield Township; Electra Janis of Peters Township; Kevin Redford of North Strabane Township; Nick Sherman of North Strabane Township; and Sonia Stopperich Sulc of Canonsburg Borough. The Democratic candidates are Randy Barli of Coal Center Borough; Larry Maggi of Buffalo Township; and Cindy Fisher of Cecil Township.

