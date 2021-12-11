Traffic will be shifted on Interstate 79 southbound in Cecil Township overnight Monday as part of the Southern Beltway project, according to a Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission news release.
Crews will begin the traffic shift starting around 8 p.m. Monday and will be finished setting the pattern by 6 a.m. Tuesday, the release said.
The current split-lane configuration will be removed and traffic traveling southbound on I-79 will be shifted onto the new concrete pavement between the Morgan Road and Southpointe interchanges, the release said.
The Turnpike Commission said traffic will travel on two adjacent 12-foot lanes and the restrictions for wide vehicles will be lifted, while northbound traffic will remain in its current pattern.
This traffic alignment will remain in place into the spring as work is completed in the median, the release said.
Speeds are posted at 45 miles-per-hour throughout the work zone and are strictly enforced, the release said.
For more information about the project, visit https://www.patpconstruction.com/southern_beltway/22to79.