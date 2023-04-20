The Zombies are alive and well among us.
From the band that crafted classic psychedelic pop arrangements such as “She’s Not There” and “Time of the Season” before temporarily disbanding after the recording of 1968’s “Odessey and Oracle,” the British quintet’s latest effort is a vibrant illustration of the more things change, the more they stay the same.
Founding members Rod Argent and Colin Blunstone are still at the top of their creative game on a collection of 10 new tracks that possess hints of yesterday and today.
On the title track and set opener, Argent’s haunting keyboards deliver a retro sound that is reminiscent of Procol Harum’s “A Whiter Shade of Pale” with Blunstone declaring, “I know that you've been lonely/Can see that you're in pain/Looking through the years/To when you were younger/God knows life seemed/Such a different game.”
“Dropped Reeling and Stupid” follows with a Steely Dan vibe that straddles elements of soft rock and jazz on a number that demonstrates love can certainly be a cruel animal.
“Rediscover,” “Love You While I Can” and “I Want to Fly” are beautifully arranged pieces that speak to the power of love, the excitement of new beginnings and the satisfying journey of self-discovery.
These exceptional performances take me back to 1972 when I was constantly playing Argent’s “All Together Now” with Russ Ballard serving up the lead vocals on the infectious hit “Hold Your Head Up.”
“The Sun Will Rise Again” tenderly draws the album to a close with its message of maintaining hope in the face of heartache as Blunstone reflectively proclaims, “Day has gone and there's no turning back/Nothing ever ends/Don’t let this emptiness get hold of you/The sun will rise again.”
“Different Game” is a spirited reminder that indeed the sun with return again tomorrow.
