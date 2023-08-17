The Raise Your Voice Festival, slated for Saturday at Monessen City Park, will highlight local talent and businesses as it celebrates the city’s 125th birthday.
From noon to 7 p.m., there will be vendors, food, activities and an all-day concert. The Pittsburgh band Punchline will headline the concert, along with local bands such as, Another Cheetah, Johnny Mase, The String Theory, and many more. It will be Punchline’s first show in the Mon Valley in over a decade.
There will be a short program commemorating Monessen’s upcoming 125th anniversary around 5 p.m.
There is no admission charge for the festival, and the Monessen City Park Amphitheater, located at Monessen City Park, can be accessed by car, on foot, or via the Mid Mon Valley Transit Bus.
For more information, please visit the Facebook event page - 10th Annual Raise Your Voice Festival.
