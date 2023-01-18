Municipalities in Washington and Greene counties have adopted budgets for 2023, and the majority will not see a tax increase in the new year.
Here’s a look at the 2023 budgets and/or millage rates in several local boroughs and townships:
Washington County
Amwell Township – Supervisors adopted a budget of $3,566,987, and the millage rate remains set at 0.7 mills.
Buffalo Township – Supervisors adopted a general fund budget of $642,440. The millage rate remains at 7.4 mills for general purposes and 0.7 mills for fire protection.
Burgettstown – The 2023 general fund budget has been set at $429,397. The millage rate is 30 mills for general purposes and 2 mills for fire protection.
California Borough – Borough council adopted a 2023 general fund budget of $2,350,450. The millage rate remains at 5.33 mills.
Carroll Township – Supervisors adopted a 2023 general fund budget of $1,843,859. The millage rate, 1.1444, remains unchanged.
Charleroi – Council members approved a $3.626 million spending plan that increases millage from 6.85 to 9.85 mills. The budget also includes a $500,000 tax anticipation loan, which will cover cash flow shortfalls at the beginning of the fiscal year.
Donora – Council adopted a 2023 spending plan, which lists revenues and expenses at $2,792,513. The tax rate remains at 6.512 for general tax purposes, .125 mills for fire protection, .219 mills for recreation and .031 mills for the Donora Public Library.
East Bethlehem Township – Supervisors adopted an $805,450 spending plan. The millage rate is 3.51 mills.
Fallowfield Township – Supervisors adopted a $2,117,350 general fund budget that includes total revenue of $2,117,350 and expenditures of $2,117,673. Total millage remains at 1.8676, with 1.49408 for general purposes, .00028014 dedicated to fire services, and .00009338 dedicated for equipment.
Hanover Township – Supervisors adopted a 2023 general fund budget that includes total revenue of $1,388,466 and total expenditures of $1,701,390. The millage rate remains at 0.35.
Marianna Borough – The council approved a budget in the amount of $331,350. The real estate tax rate remains at 5.3. mills, and the fire tax is 0.4 mills and the street light tax is .16 mills.
McDonald Borough – Council approved a 2023 general fund budget of $1,552,166. The millage rate remains at 3.39 mills.
Monongahela – City council adopted a general fund budget that includes revenues of $3,261,721 and expenses in the amount of $3,258,029. The millage rate holds steady at 7 mills.
North Franklin Township – Supervisors approved a general fund budget of $1,971,359. The millage rate remains at 0.00125 mills.
North Strabane Township – Supervisors adopted a general fund budget of $9,523,119, and the millage rate remains at 1.53 mills. Included in the budget are a fire tax fund of $2,735,702; capital reserve of $4,136,500; a machinery fund of $365,200; and a parks and recreation fund of $1,232,811.
Peters Township – Supervisors adopted a 2023 spending plan that includes $23,263,143 in revenues and $27,564,832 in expenditures. The millage rate remains the same.
South Strabane Township – Supervisors adopted a $6.3 million spending plan. The real estate tax rate remains 1.1 mills and the township implemented a 0.75 mill fire tax.
City of Washington – Council approved a total general fund budget of $14,993,239 for 2023, which does not include a tax increase.
Greene County
Carmichaels Borough – The borough approved a general fund budget of $132,000, and the millage rate is unchanged, set at 5 mills.
Cumberland Township – The general fund budget has been approved at $2,145,401. The millage rate remains at .3 mills.
Morgan Township – The supervisors approved a general fund budget of $6,796,105. The millage rate is set at 7 mills.
Washington Township – Supervisors adopted a 2023 general fund budget that includes revenues of $848,325 and expenditures of $646,900. The general fund budget millage rate is set at 2.91 mills.
