The Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Chapter 16 recently presented a check for $1,000 to Greene County Children and Youth Foster Parent Program for the annual children's Christmas party. These funds were part of the proceeds from the 16th Annual Blue Ride that was held earlier this year. The ride was a joint effort between the Blue Knights and Washington Lodge No 164 Free and Accepted Masons. Pictured, from left, are Rodney Bush, vice president Chapter 16; Dave Richards, ride chairman; Thelma Szarell, CYS advisory board; Stacey Courtwright, CYS administrator; and Fran Suppok, Chapter 16 secretary-treasurer.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.