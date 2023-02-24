Le Patin Libre, "The Free Skate" in French, is a contemporary ice skating company from Montreal, originally founded in 2005 by former high-level figure skaters.
They regrouped with the intention of transforming their athleticism into a means of free expression. In “Carte Blanche," a new work being developed specifically for Pittsburgh, the company will revisit parts of their show stopping repertory and debut innovative new material.
Le Patin Libre’s “Carte Blanche” will be at the UPMC Rink at PPG Place from March 9 to March 11 at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased at TrustArts.org or by calling 412-456-1390; for tickets for groups of 10 and over, call 412-471-6930.
