If Monterrey, Mexico is going to win a Pony League World Series. it will need more performances such as the one Miguel Hernandez gave Saturday afternoon at Lew Hays Pony Field in Washington Park.
Hernandez struck out five and did not walk a batter and Monterrey provided a four-hit attack that produced six runs in a 6-2 victory over San Jose.
Monterrey, the Mexico Zone Champion, plays 8 p.m. Monday against an opponent to be determined. San Jose plays again tonight at 5 p.m. in this double-elimination tournament.
"He was a key part of this team and he pitched that way in the (zone) championship," said Monterrey manager Gerardo Leal through and interpreter. "Our plan was to make sure he was under 65 pitches because we wanted him to rest three days and have him for the finals."
Leal said he was concerned about nerves affecting his team in the first game of the world series.
"People are human so yes we were worried," Leal said through the interpreter. "We took advabtage of their mistakes and it helped us play with confidence."
Mexico broke the game open in the third inning by scoring three runs and taking a 3-1 lead.
Shortstop Diego Alvarado walked and moved to second base on an infield hit by third baseman Isai Garza. Center fielder Yosiro Equia loaded the bases with another infield single.
First baseman Roy Kim grounded out to third base, scoring Alvarado. Right fielder Luis Guarjarda singled in Garza and Equia scored on a wild pitch.
"I don't know if it was nerves or what it was," said San Jose manager Shane Hall. "Bad at-bats and bad base running make for bad baseball."
Leading 4-0 in the fifth, Monterrey added two more runs. Guajarda singled to center, moved to second on a single by catcher Daniel Gonzalez and scored on two wild pitches. Hernandez drove in the second run with a single to center field to make it 6-1.
San Jose drew first blood in the bottom of the first inning. Third baseman Tommy Moran singled to center field to start the inning. He stole second base and came home when Ethan Williams lined a single to center field.
San Jose managed a run in the bottom of the seventh inning but in true fashion the type of game it played, the West Zone champion ran itself out of an inning when Aiden Mujica tried to steal third base with a teammate already standing on it.
"We're not done yet," said Hall. "We're not going home early. Everyone was better than they showed out there."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.