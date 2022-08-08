WASHINGTON TROTTING ASSOC ENTRIES FOR WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10, 2022 12:45 AM
1st_ $5,900, CLM FM $8000 PACE
1 Lifeisbutadream, B Brown x-x-x 7-1
2 Lilly Von Shtupp, M Wilder x-x-x 7-2
3 Skip Across, H Myers x-x-x 12-1
4 Dangerousprecedent, J Indof x-x-x 7-1
5 Alexis May Hanover, D Palone x-x-x 3-1
6 Strawb's Chippie N, A Merriman x-x-x 3-2
2nd_ $8,200, CD 2-6YO NW 1 TROT
1 Blazing Skye, J Indof x-x-x 7-1
2 Latavius, D Snyder x-x-x 7-1
3 King Kenny, A Merriman x-x-x 7-2
4 A Rowdy Pub Party, B Zendt x-x-x 15-1
5 Dp Super Special, S Johnston x-x-x 9-5
6 Alehouse Hanover, W Yoder x-x-x 7-1
7 Explosive Fever, B Brown x-x-x 9-1
8 Pose A Threat, R Warren x-x-x 20-1
9 Mr Michelon, J Killeen x-x-x 20-1
3rd_ $6,600, CD CLM 3-6YO FM NW 5 PACE
1 Nanny Finn, J Dodson x-x-x 15-1
2 Look All You Want, B Brown x-x-x 4-1
3 Empowerment, D Palone x-x-x 7-2
4 Aint Watching, H Myers x-x-x 8-1
5 Amazing Ponderosa, A Merriman x-x-x 7-1
6 Lyons Queen, S Johnston x-x-x 6-1
7 Red Dawn, J Indof x-x-x 10-1
8 In Clover L, B Brocklehurst x-x-x 20-1
9 Southwind Dubai, M Wilder x-x-x 4-1
4th_ $8,200, CD 2-6YO FM NW 1 PACE
1 Southwind Rye, A Merriman x-x-x 3-1
2 Imelda Hanover, D Palone x-x-x 5-2
3 Southwind Bourbon, M Wilder x-x-x 2-1
4 Gamine, W Yoder x-x-x 15-1
5 Theory Seelster, B Brown x-x-x 20-1
6 Gracies Glory, H Myers x-x-x 9-2
7 Twisted Ginger, J Indof x-x-x 20-1
5th_ $9,900, CD 2-6YO FM NW 2 PACE
1 Blazing Spirit, R Warren x-x-x 6-1
2 Mary Puffins, H Myers x-x-x 20-1
3 Elleofadeal, J Indof x-x-x 7-1
4 Giggles N Wiggles, M Wilder x-x-x 7-2
5 Ready Yet, B Brown x-x-x 20-1
6 Rockin Romance, D Charlino x-x-x 20-1
7 Sweet Katie Bug, D Palone x-x-x 7-2
8 Dry Ridge Cutie, A Merriman x-x-x 5-2
9 Marissa's Ideal, W Yoder x-x-x 20-1
6th_ $12,000, CD ALL AGES FM NW $7500 LAST 4 PACE
1 Diamond Official, J Indof x-x-x 7-1
2 Skateboard Chic, B Brown x-x-x 12-1
3 All Day Sunshine, M Wilder x-x-x 7-2
4 Rock Me Cristal, H Myers x-x-x 4-1
5 Lady Newton, A Merriman x-x-x 9-5
6 Crisp Mane, D Palone x-x-x 7-2
7th_ $8,800, CD ALL AGES FM NW $4000 LAST 4 PACE
1 Just Zip It, B Zendt x-x-x 12-1
2 Tout Da Lou, R Warren x-x-x 20-1
3 Something Reel, D Charlino x-x-x 6-1
4 Leave Her Wild, M Wilder x-x-x 3-1
5 Ellasen, H Myers x-x-x 6-1
6 Snuf Enuf Hanover, D Palone x-x-x 7-2
7 Vicky Everyday, B Brown x-x-x 20-1
8 Hurrikane Lori Ann, A Merriman x-x-x 15-1
9 Dorothy's Legacy, J Indof x-x-x 5-1
10 Sin City Lori, S Johnston x-x-x 20-1
8th_ $8,000, CD CLM 3-7YO NW 8 TROT
1 Knockout Gal, K Bolon x-x-x 6-1
2 Penance, D Palone x-x-x 3-2
3 Garysalwaysright, W Yoder x-x-x 20-1
4 Evita, M Wilder x-x-x 4-1
5 Ghetto Boy, R Warren x-x-x 6-1
6 Evrythingscomnrway, A Merriman x-x-x 5-1
7 First Gunner, H Myers x-x-x 15-1
8 Identity Police, J Indof x-x-x 20-1
9th_ $5,900, CD CLM 3-6YO NW 1 PACE
1 Inertia Seelster, J Killeen x-x-x 12-1
2 Acefortyfour King, B Brown x-x-x 9-5
3 Mcmolly, M Wilder x-x-x 20-1
4 Sportytino, D Palone x-x-x 5-2
5 Overnight Cruiser, W Yoder x-x-x 9-2
6 Life In Color, H Myers x-x-x 7-2
7 Cheddarontheside, J Indof x-x-x 15-1
10th_ $6,000, CD ALL AGES NW $1500 LAST 4 TROT
1 Meadowbrook Glider, W Yoder x-x-x 20-1
2 Country Prophet, R Barnard x-x-x 20-1
3 Cash N Chips, H Myers x-x-x 5-2
4 Pilot Hanover, M Wilder x-x-x 12-1
5 Me Too Baby, D Palone x-x-x 9-5
6 Backstreet Romeo, D Charlino x-x-x 5-1
7 Didyaseezmedoit, J Indof x-x-x 20-1
8 Rose Run Vern, B Brown x-x-x 20-1
9 Ursis Des Caillons, R Warren x-x-x 20-1
10 Bumblebzbuzz, J Killeen x-x-x 20-1
11th_ $7,900, CD ALL AGES FM NW $2000 LAST 4 PACE
1 Standing Respect, B Zendt x-x-x 20-1
2 Sigsbee, D Charlino x-x-x 10-1
3 Southwind Aussi, J Indof x-x-x 3-1
4 Shining Jewels, S Johnston x-x-x 6-1
5 An Original Dragon, H Myers x-x-x 4-1
6 Coffee House, R Warren x-x-x 20-1
7 Hillbilly Kisses, D Palone x-x-x 7-2
8 Maching Me Zilly, B Brown x-x-x 5-1
9 Big Bad Mosa, M Wilder x-x-x 20-1
