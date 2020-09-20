WASHINGTON TROTTING ASSOC ENTRIES FOR MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 12:45 AM

1st_ $9,800, CD 3-6YO NW 4 TROT

1 Explosive Paige, J Smith x-x-x 6-1

1A Gonnawishonastar, D Palone x-x-x 6-1

2 Metro Boomin, T Hall x-x-x 5-2

3 Buba Can Dance, C Shaw x-x-x 7-1

4 Barn Tease, B Zendt x-x-x 20-1

5 Don't Sass Me, B Brown x-x-x 4-1

6 Star Caviar, D Rawlings x-x-x 9-2

7 Briarwood Belle, J Pantaleano x-x-x 7-2

2nd_ $7,500, CD 2-6YO NW 1 PACE

1 Scott Onthe Rocks, B Brown x-x-x 20-1

2 Beach Bro, D Rawlings x-x-x 15-1

3 Stalkingme Hanover, R Warren x-x-x 20-1

4 Louie, J Pantaleano x-x-x 3-2

5 Rip Cord, T Hall x-x-x 12-1

6 Coxcomb, C Shaw x-x-x 20-1

7 Braemar, A Macdonald x-x-x 6-5

8 King Royal, D Palone x-x-x 8-1

3rd_ $7,500, CD 2-5YO NW 1 TROT

1 Pine Wine, J Indof x-x-x 20-1

2 Mac Muscle, W Yoder x-x-x 12-1

3 Johann, A Macdonald x-x-x 3-2

4 Count Chocalot, J Dodson x-x-x 7-2

5 Narnia, S Kahrig x-x-x 4-1

6 Dynamic, B Brocklehurst x-x-x 20-1

7 Cantera Hall, G Wright Jr x-x-x 20-1

8 Rail Kop, D Rawlings x-x-x 12-1

9 Justice Matters, C Shaw x-x-x 20-1

4th_ $5,400, CD CLM 3-6YO W 1 NO MORE THAN 3 PACE

1 Ding Ding Dinger, J Pantaleano x-x-x 5-2

2 Gold Star Flick, C Shaw x-x-x 20-1

3 Me And Mrs Jones, D Palone x-x-x 6-1

4 Buddy'snvirgin's, R Warren x-x-x 4-1

5 W H Tenderfoot, B Brown x-x-x 20-1

6 Western Whiz Kid, B Zendt x-x-x 9-1

7 Nailed It, T Hall x-x-x 4-1

8 Oh Toodles, D Rawlings x-x-x 7-1

9 Jake's First Class, W Yoder x-x-x 20-1

5th_ $6,300, CD CLM 3-6YO FM NW 6 PACE

1 Rainy Day May, D Palone x-x-x 6-1

2 Funny Said, T Hall x-x-x 7-2

3 Marvalous Marg, C Shaw x-x-x 12-1

4 Twin B Friendly, A Macdonald x-x-x 7-1

5 Golden Isles, R Warren x-x-x 3-1

6 Mrs Major Hill, J Pantaleano x-x-x 9-1

7 Sweet Sissy Lou, D Rawlings x-x-x 4-1

8 Fairy Gold, B Brown x-x-x 20-1

9 Tsm Deja Vu, J Indof x-x-x 20-1

10 Shady Grey, B Zendt x-x-x 20-1

6th_ $10,800, CD ALL AGES NW $10,000 LAST 5 TROT

1 Milford's Z Tam, R Warren x-x-x 12-1

2 Meme Hanover, B Zendt x-x-x 12-1

3 Just Maybe The One, J Pantaleano x-x-x 15-1

4 Matterlei, D Palone x-x-x 9-5

5 Enzio, C Shaw x-x-x 6-1

6 Kate's Massive, R Paver x-x-x 7-1

7 You're Majestic, D Snyder x-x-x 15-1

8 Rising Mvp, B Brown x-x-x 20-1

9 Maewegonow, D Rawlings x-x-x 9-1

10 Foxy Trottin Stick, T Hall x-x-x 6-1

7th_ $10,000, CD 2-6 YO NW 2 PACE

1 Chicken Nugget, C Shaw x-x-x 5-1

2 Modern Rock, D Rawlings x-x-x 9-1

3 Father Fred, J Pantaleano x-x-x 6-1

4 Hot Day Cool Night, T Hall x-x-x 8-5

5 Native's Priority, D Palone x-x-x 8-1

6 Super Hero Hanover, R Warren x-x-x 5-1

7 King Street, B Brown x-x-x 6-1

8th_ $10,400, CD ALL AGES NW $7500 LAST 5 PACE

1 Crusades, B Zendt x-x-x 15-1

2 Major Action, J Pantaleano x-x-x 15-1

3 Matt's Choice, C Shaw x-x-x 20-1

4 Captainfabulous, B Brown x-x-x 6-1

5 Bicorne Hanover, J Indof x-x-x 5-1

6 Dew A Little Dance, R Warren x-x-x 7-1

7 Windsong Leo, D Palone x-x-x 3-2

8 Meadowbrook Raider, T Hall x-x-x 15-1

9 Beyond Delight, D Rawlings x-x-x 7-1

9th_ $9,500, CLM HCP $12,500 - $15,000 PACE

1 America First, B Brown x-x-x 4-1

2 I'll Call U Later, D Palone x-x-x 9-1

3 Wonder Bull, C Shaw x-x-x 12-1

4 Mcfehr, T Hall x-x-x 9-2

5 Sagebrush Sid, J Pantaleano x-x-x 8-1

6 Ruffle Up, D Rawlings x-x-x 2-1

7 Sir Jack, R Warren x-x-x 20-1

8 Given Up Terror, A Macdonald x-x-x 6-1

10th_ $10,400, CD ALL AGES NW $7500 LAST 5 TROT

1 Mystical Peter, B Brown x-x-x 20-1

2 Garrett Scores, W Yoder x-x-x 20-1

3 Westfiftysecond, A Macdonald x-x-x 8-1

4 Fomor, J Pantaleano x-x-x 4-1

5 Outburst, D Palone x-x-x 9-5

6 Joey, B Zendt x-x-x 6-1

7 Georgie's Pockets, R Warren x-x-x 10-1

8 Lady's Dude, T Hall x-x-x 5-1

9 Lars Perry, D Rawlings x-x-x 20-1

11th_ $6,300, CD CLM 3-6YO S&G NW 6 PACE

1 Ginger Tree George, R Warren x-x-x 20-1

2 Size Me Up, D Palone x-x-x 5-2

3 Sm Steve, E Mc Neight Jr x-x-x 20-1

4 Bom Bay Rock, B Brown x-x-x 8-1

5 Beachesbeckonme, D Rawlings x-x-x 7-2

6 Northbrook Ron, C Shaw x-x-x 5-1

7 Twisted Sweetness, T Hall x-x-x 20-1

8 Millennial, J Pantaleano x-x-x 5-1

9 Babaturk, B Brocklehurst x-x-x 20-1

10 Oren, J Indof x-x-x 20-1

12th_ $5,400, CLM HCP $7000 - $8000 PACE

1 Flash Lauxmont, R Warren x-x-x 20-1

2 Beach House, J Pantaleano x-x-x 2-1

3 Docbetts' Shamrock, J Indof x-x-x 7-1

4 Momma's Jolt, D Palone x-x-x 7-2

5 I'll Be Back, B Brown x-x-x 20-1

6 Epic Union, A Macdonald x-x-x 20-1

7 Here Comes Stubbie, D Rawlings x-x-x 4-1

8 Cruiserwillwin, T Hall x-x-x 8-1

9 Tough Mudder, C Shaw x-x-x 20-1

13th_ $9,000, CD 2-6 YO NW 2 TROT

1 Benezia, J Pantaleano x-x-x 10-1

2 Iron Wheel, T Svrcek x-x-x 12-1

3 The Funk, S Kahrig x-x-x 20-1

4 Celebrate Winning, T Hall x-x-x 2-1

5 Hot Fuss, B Brown x-x-x 6-1

6 Keystone Chaos, B Zendt x-x-x 7-1

7 Mr Cornbread, S White x-x-x 9-2

8 Boom Boom Bay, W Yoder x-x-x 20-1

9 Real Mccoy, C Shaw x-x-x 5-1

