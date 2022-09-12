WASHINGTON TROTTING ASSOC ENTRIES FOR WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 12:45 AM
1st_ $8,200, CD 2-6YO FM NW 1 PACE
1 Inertia Seelster, J Killeen x-x-x 12-1
1A Hf Theshadowwithin, H Myers x-x-x 12-1
2 Dont U Wanna Stay, D Palone x-x-x 4-1
3 Gamine, W Yoder x-x-x 9-2
4 Speed Hungry, E Neal x-x-x 2-1
5 Twisted Ginger, A Merriman x-x-x 10-1
6 Texas Dolly, M Wilder x-x-x 3-1
7 Dash One, H O'neil x-x-x 12-1
2nd_ $8,200, CD 2-6YO NW 1 TROT
1 Muscle On, R Bolon x-x-x 12-1
2 Explosive Fever, B Brown x-x-x 12-1
3 Big Boy Ernest, M Wilder x-x-x 2-1
4 Midwind Sunset, A Merriman x-x-x 4-1
5 A Rowdy Pub Party, B Zendt x-x-x 5-1
6 South Boundary, S Johnston x-x-x 20-1
7 A Fortunate Prince, J Dodson x-x-x 20-1
8 Latavius, D Snyder x-x-x 5-2
9 Smiddicks, W Yoder x-x-x 20-1
3rd_ $8,200, CD 2-6YO FM NW 1 PACE
1 Bettor N Joy, A Merriman x-x-x 7-1
2 Cutting Humor, B Zendt x-x-x 20-1
3 Perpetual, H Myers x-x-x 20-1
4 Tsm Daisy Dance T, E Neal x-x-x 7-2
5 Lyons Euphoria, H O'neil x-x-x 9-2
6 Cheddarontheside, J Indof x-x-x 8-1
7 Theory Seelster, J Killeen x-x-x 3-1
8 Baywatch Hanover, M Wilder x-x-x 7-2
4th_ $9,900, CD 2-6YO FM NW 2 PACE
1 Ain't Goin Down, E Neal x-x-x 7-2
2 Imelda Hanover, D Palone x-x-x 6-5
3 Mary Puffins, H Myers x-x-x 10-1
4 Major Catch, A Merriman x-x-x 9-1
5 Adelia Hanover, H O'neil x-x-x 8-1
6 Passionate Dancer, B Zendt x-x-x 12-1
7 Dt Petlot, R Warren x-x-x 6-1
5th_ $8,000, CD CLM 3-7YO NW 8 TROT
1 Knockout Gal, K Bolon x-x-x 15-1
2 Beyond Belief, J Indof x-x-x 15-1
3 Replica Hanover, B Brown x-x-x 5-1
4 Mensa, A Merriman x-x-x 5-1
5 First Gunner, H Myers x-x-x 5-2
6 The Great Pg, B Zendt x-x-x 7-1
7 Thinking Smart, R Warren x-x-x 9-1
8 Backstreet Romeo, D Palone x-x-x 7-2
6th_ $47,950, KC 3YO FILLY TROT
1 Sister Swell, W Yoder x-x-x 20-1
2 Fit Fanatic, B Brown x-x-x 20-1
3 You're Dead To Me, D Palone x-x-x 6-1
4 Dreamonhigh, A Merriman x-x-x 8-5
5 Luisella, T Jackson x-x-x 2-1
6 Turn The Tab, C Norris x-x-x 20-1
7 Palermo Hanover, M Wilder x-x-x 9-2
8 Shestheluckyone, S Allard x-x-x 20-1
7th_ $6,600, CD CLM 3-6YO FM NW 5 PACE
1 Straight Up Jazz, J Killeen x-x-x 15-1
2 Twilight Blue Chip, R Warren x-x-x 7-2
3 Red Dawn, M Wilder x-x-x 6-1
4 Pancho Power, B Brown x-x-x 10-1
5 Nanny Finn, J Dodson x-x-x 20-1
6 Takes The Rock, A Merriman x-x-x 9-5
7 Greyisthenewred, J Indof x-x-x 20-1
8 Gottaluvit Hanover, W Yoder x-x-x 15-1
9 Dry Ridge Billie, S Johnston x-x-x 20-1
10 In Clover L, A Johnston x-x-x 7-1
8th_ $8,000, CD CLM 3-7YO NW 8 TROT
1 Male Man, H Myers x-x-x 15-1
2 Penance, D Palone x-x-x 3-2
3 Friday Night Storm, J Indof x-x-x 15-1
4 Evita, M Wilder x-x-x 7-2
5 Midnight Cookie, R Warren x-x-x 7-1
6 Garysalwaysright, W Yoder x-x-x 20-1
7 River Of Denile, B Brown x-x-x 7-1
8 Ghetto Boy, A Merriman x-x-x 6-1
9th_ $9,900, CD 2-6YO FM NW 2 PACE
1 Marissa's Ideal, R Warren x-x-x 20-1
2 Sportytino, J Killeen x-x-x 6-1
3 Dry Ridge Cutie, A Merriman x-x-x 9-5
4 Elleofadeal, J Indof x-x-x 20-1
5 Rockin Romance, D Palone x-x-x 5-2
6 Southwind Bourbon, M Wilder x-x-x 5-2
7 Flirtnroundtwn, B Zendt x-x-x 20-1
10th_ $8,800, CD ALL AGES FM NW $4000 LAST 4 PACE
1 Tsm Western Soul, E Neal x-x-x 7-2
1A Your Mom N Em, H O'neil x-x-x 7-2
2 Hurrikane Lori Ann, D Charlino x-x-x 12-1
3 Southwind Aussi, J Indof x-x-x 4-1
4 Party In Pink, M Wilder x-x-x 7-2
5 Skateboard Chic, D Palone x-x-x 3-1
6 Something Reel, B Brown x-x-x 8-1
7 Tout Da Lou, R Warren x-x-x 10-1
8 Our G G, S Johnston x-x-x 20-1
11th_ $9,900, CD 2-6YO NW 2 TROT
1 Spicy Hops, W Yoder x-x-x 7-2
2 Civil Union, A Naser x-x-x 20-1
3 Sunseeker Hanover, D Charlino x-x-x 5-1
4 Dechambo, D Palone x-x-x 5-1
5 Dp Super Special, A Johnston x-x-x 5-2
6 Whiffle Hanover, M Wilder x-x-x 9-1
7 Reve Mon Amour, H Myers x-x-x 9-1
8 Dynamite Lover, J Indof x-x-x 20-1
9 Ramses, B Brown x-x-x 10-1
12th_ $9,500, CD ALL AGES FM NW $5500 LAST 4 PACE
1 Uptown Callie, J Killeen x-x-x 20-1
2 Rose Run Toni, R Warren x-x-x 15-1
3 Hillbilly Kisses, B Zendt x-x-x 5-1
4 All Day Sunshine, M Wilder x-x-x 3-2
5 Snuf Enuf Hanover, D Palone x-x-x 3-1
6 Shining Jewels, A Johnston x-x-x 15-1
7 Alumni Seelster, S Johnston x-x-x 20-1
8 Leave Her Wild, B Brown x-x-x 9-2
