WASHINGTON TROTTING ASSOC ENTRIES FOR WEDNESDAY, JULY 6, 2022 12:45 AM

1st_ $9,000, CD 2-6YO FM NW 2 PACE

1 Mary Puffins, R Warren x-x-x 9-2

2 Susy Finn, J Dodson x-x-x 12-1

3 Red Dawn, D Palone x-x-x 9-5

4 Bet She Can Fly, H Myers x-x-x 5-2

5 Melody Hanover, S Bush x-x-x 4-1

6 Passionate Dancer, B Zendt x-x-x 20-1

7 Gracies Glory, S Johnston x-x-x 20-1

2nd_ $5,500, CD ALL AGES NW $1850 LAST 4 TROT

1 Pilot Hanover, A Naser x-x-x 15-1

2 Country Prophet, W Yoder x-x-x 20-1

3 Tanzanite Trixx, A Merriman x-x-x 5-2

4 Ursis Des Caillons, M Wilder x-x-x 3-1

5 Kombucha, B Brocklehurst x-x-x 8-1

6 Hs Judy Jetson, D Palone x-x-x 2-1

7 Whom Shall I Love, C Myers x-x-x 20-1

8 Holy Ghost, K Bolon x-x-x 20-1

3rd_ $5,800, CD CLM 3-6YO FM W NO MORE THAN 4 PACE

1 Nanny Finn, J Dodson x-x-x 20-1

2 In Clover L, B Brocklehurst x-x-x 6-1

3 Chatty Devon, R Warren x-x-x 6-1

4 Rockin Remi, J Killeen x-x-x 20-1

5 Cloverleaf Cutie, D Charlino x-x-x 7-2

6 Empowerment, M Wilder x-x-x 3-1

7 Lazy Day Hanover, J Indof x-x-x 8-1

8 Lyons Queen, S Johnston x-x-x 9-2

9 Bet Light, D Palone x-x-x 20-1

4th_ $9,000, CD 2-6YO FM NW 2 PACE

1 Miss Carly Shay, A Merriman x-x-x 9-1

2 Light My Torch, B Brown x-x-x 8-1

3 No Foolin, D Charlino x-x-x 9-5

4 Manon's Baby Doll, J Indof x-x-x 20-1

5 Flying Fiona, D Palone x-x-x 2-1

6 Southwind Dubai, M Wilder x-x-x 7-2

7 Twilight Blue Chip, R Warren x-x-x 12-1

5th_ $14,000, 2YO C&G NW $7500 LIFE TROT

1 Big Boy Ernest, D Palone x-x-x 20-1

2 Southwind Distilld, R Gillespie x-x-x 15-1

3 Express Man, M Wilder x-x-x 12-1

4 Fashion Presidente, H Myers x-x-x 9-1

5 Clydeweiser, A Merriman x-x-x 5-1

6 Austral Hanover, A Macdonald x-x-x 6-5

7 Drive To Deliver, B Brown x-x-x 5-2

8 Curadh, B Zendt x-x-x 20-1

6th_ $8,400, CLM HCP $10,000 - $12,500 PACE

1 Matt's Choice, H Myers x-x-x 2-1

1A Golden Gesture, A Merriman x-x-x 2-1

2 Drewbert, S Johnston x-x-x 12-1

3 Stylish Dancer, D Palone x-x-x 5-2

4 Heaven's Superstar, R Warren x-x-x 20-1

5 All It Takes, M Wilder x-x-x 9-2

6 Bye Bye John, J Indof x-x-x 9-1

7 Hopetobefirst, B Brown x-x-x 6-1

8 Octave, B Zendt x-x-x 20-1

7th_ $9,800, CD ALL AGES FM NW $7000 LAST 4 PACE

1 All Day Sunshine, M Wilder x-x-x 7-2

2 Bad Tigress, S Johnston x-x-x 8-1

3 Hillbilly Kisses, B Zendt x-x-x 15-1

4 Amelias Courage A, A Merriman x-x-x 5-2

5 Vicky Everyday, B Brown x-x-x 12-1

6 Ellasen, H Myers x-x-x 10-1

7 Diamond Official, D Palone x-x-x 9-2

8 Big Bad Mosa, R Warren x-x-x 20-1

9 Crisp Mane, D Charlino x-x-x 12-1

10 Bettor Lady, J Indof x-x-x 20-1

8th_ $5,400, CLM FM $8000 PACE

1 Cinder Rock, H Myers x-x-x 9-2

2 Alexis May Hanover, D Palone x-x-x 9-5

3 Fusspot, S Johnston x-x-x 20-1

4 Lifeisbutadream, B Brown x-x-x 15-1

5 Red Dirt Star, M Wilder x-x-x 7-2

6 Dangerousprecedent, J Indof x-x-x 7-2

7 Funny Said, R Warren x-x-x 7-1

9th_ $9,000, CD 2-6YO FM NW 2 TROT

1 Little Town Girl, B Brown x-x-x 12-1

2 V Four Victorious, A Merriman x-x-x 2-1

3 Prairie Ginger, W Yoder x-x-x 20-1

4 Miss Principle, D Palone x-x-x 3-1

5 I'm Happy Hanover, D Charlino x-x-x 9-5

6 Just Do It Emmy, J Indof x-x-x 20-1

7 Pure Poetry, R Warren x-x-x 20-1

8 Young Michelle, H O'neil x-x-x 20-1

10th_ $7,500, CD 2-6YO FM NW 1 PACE

1 Whoyacallinacougar, A Merriman x-x-x 7-1

2 Dt Petlot, R Warren x-x-x 10-1

3 Twisted Ginger, J Indof x-x-x 20-1

4 Marissa's Ideal, M Wilder x-x-x 9-5

5 Bella's Dragon, W Yoder x-x-x 15-1

6 Wiggles Express, B Brown x-x-x 6-1

7 Ain't Goin Down, E Neal x-x-x 9-1

8 Inertia Seelster, D Palone x-x-x 5-2

11th_ $7,800, CD ALL AGES FM NW $3000 LAST 4 PACE

1 Always Be True, W Yoder x-x-x 12-1

2 Kissmydanceshoes, D Charlino x-x-x 9-1

3 Sugarpie Honey Bee, B Brown x-x-x 12-1

4 Tout Da Lou, S Johnston x-x-x 7-1

5 Snuf Enuf Hanover, D Palone x-x-x 2-1

6 Our G G, R Warren x-x-x 12-1

7 Dorothy's Legacy, J Indof x-x-x 8-1

8 Just Zip It, B Zendt x-x-x 12-1

9 Southwind Aussi, J Killeen x-x-x 12-1

10 Morning Shadow, M Wilder x-x-x 6-1

