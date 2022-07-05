WASHINGTON TROTTING ASSOC ENTRIES FOR WEDNESDAY, JULY 6, 2022 12:45 AM
1st_ $9,000, CD 2-6YO FM NW 2 PACE
1 Mary Puffins, R Warren x-x-x 9-2
2 Susy Finn, J Dodson x-x-x 12-1
3 Red Dawn, D Palone x-x-x 9-5
4 Bet She Can Fly, H Myers x-x-x 5-2
5 Melody Hanover, S Bush x-x-x 4-1
6 Passionate Dancer, B Zendt x-x-x 20-1
7 Gracies Glory, S Johnston x-x-x 20-1
2nd_ $5,500, CD ALL AGES NW $1850 LAST 4 TROT
1 Pilot Hanover, A Naser x-x-x 15-1
2 Country Prophet, W Yoder x-x-x 20-1
3 Tanzanite Trixx, A Merriman x-x-x 5-2
4 Ursis Des Caillons, M Wilder x-x-x 3-1
5 Kombucha, B Brocklehurst x-x-x 8-1
6 Hs Judy Jetson, D Palone x-x-x 2-1
7 Whom Shall I Love, C Myers x-x-x 20-1
8 Holy Ghost, K Bolon x-x-x 20-1
3rd_ $5,800, CD CLM 3-6YO FM W NO MORE THAN 4 PACE
1 Nanny Finn, J Dodson x-x-x 20-1
2 In Clover L, B Brocklehurst x-x-x 6-1
3 Chatty Devon, R Warren x-x-x 6-1
4 Rockin Remi, J Killeen x-x-x 20-1
5 Cloverleaf Cutie, D Charlino x-x-x 7-2
6 Empowerment, M Wilder x-x-x 3-1
7 Lazy Day Hanover, J Indof x-x-x 8-1
8 Lyons Queen, S Johnston x-x-x 9-2
9 Bet Light, D Palone x-x-x 20-1
4th_ $9,000, CD 2-6YO FM NW 2 PACE
1 Miss Carly Shay, A Merriman x-x-x 9-1
2 Light My Torch, B Brown x-x-x 8-1
3 No Foolin, D Charlino x-x-x 9-5
4 Manon's Baby Doll, J Indof x-x-x 20-1
5 Flying Fiona, D Palone x-x-x 2-1
6 Southwind Dubai, M Wilder x-x-x 7-2
7 Twilight Blue Chip, R Warren x-x-x 12-1
5th_ $14,000, 2YO C&G NW $7500 LIFE TROT
1 Big Boy Ernest, D Palone x-x-x 20-1
2 Southwind Distilld, R Gillespie x-x-x 15-1
3 Express Man, M Wilder x-x-x 12-1
4 Fashion Presidente, H Myers x-x-x 9-1
5 Clydeweiser, A Merriman x-x-x 5-1
6 Austral Hanover, A Macdonald x-x-x 6-5
7 Drive To Deliver, B Brown x-x-x 5-2
8 Curadh, B Zendt x-x-x 20-1
6th_ $8,400, CLM HCP $10,000 - $12,500 PACE
1 Matt's Choice, H Myers x-x-x 2-1
1A Golden Gesture, A Merriman x-x-x 2-1
2 Drewbert, S Johnston x-x-x 12-1
3 Stylish Dancer, D Palone x-x-x 5-2
4 Heaven's Superstar, R Warren x-x-x 20-1
5 All It Takes, M Wilder x-x-x 9-2
6 Bye Bye John, J Indof x-x-x 9-1
7 Hopetobefirst, B Brown x-x-x 6-1
8 Octave, B Zendt x-x-x 20-1
7th_ $9,800, CD ALL AGES FM NW $7000 LAST 4 PACE
1 All Day Sunshine, M Wilder x-x-x 7-2
2 Bad Tigress, S Johnston x-x-x 8-1
3 Hillbilly Kisses, B Zendt x-x-x 15-1
4 Amelias Courage A, A Merriman x-x-x 5-2
5 Vicky Everyday, B Brown x-x-x 12-1
6 Ellasen, H Myers x-x-x 10-1
7 Diamond Official, D Palone x-x-x 9-2
8 Big Bad Mosa, R Warren x-x-x 20-1
9 Crisp Mane, D Charlino x-x-x 12-1
10 Bettor Lady, J Indof x-x-x 20-1
8th_ $5,400, CLM FM $8000 PACE
1 Cinder Rock, H Myers x-x-x 9-2
2 Alexis May Hanover, D Palone x-x-x 9-5
3 Fusspot, S Johnston x-x-x 20-1
4 Lifeisbutadream, B Brown x-x-x 15-1
5 Red Dirt Star, M Wilder x-x-x 7-2
6 Dangerousprecedent, J Indof x-x-x 7-2
7 Funny Said, R Warren x-x-x 7-1
9th_ $9,000, CD 2-6YO FM NW 2 TROT
1 Little Town Girl, B Brown x-x-x 12-1
2 V Four Victorious, A Merriman x-x-x 2-1
3 Prairie Ginger, W Yoder x-x-x 20-1
4 Miss Principle, D Palone x-x-x 3-1
5 I'm Happy Hanover, D Charlino x-x-x 9-5
6 Just Do It Emmy, J Indof x-x-x 20-1
7 Pure Poetry, R Warren x-x-x 20-1
8 Young Michelle, H O'neil x-x-x 20-1
10th_ $7,500, CD 2-6YO FM NW 1 PACE
1 Whoyacallinacougar, A Merriman x-x-x 7-1
2 Dt Petlot, R Warren x-x-x 10-1
3 Twisted Ginger, J Indof x-x-x 20-1
4 Marissa's Ideal, M Wilder x-x-x 9-5
5 Bella's Dragon, W Yoder x-x-x 15-1
6 Wiggles Express, B Brown x-x-x 6-1
7 Ain't Goin Down, E Neal x-x-x 9-1
8 Inertia Seelster, D Palone x-x-x 5-2
11th_ $7,800, CD ALL AGES FM NW $3000 LAST 4 PACE
1 Always Be True, W Yoder x-x-x 12-1
2 Kissmydanceshoes, D Charlino x-x-x 9-1
3 Sugarpie Honey Bee, B Brown x-x-x 12-1
4 Tout Da Lou, S Johnston x-x-x 7-1
5 Snuf Enuf Hanover, D Palone x-x-x 2-1
6 Our G G, R Warren x-x-x 12-1
7 Dorothy's Legacy, J Indof x-x-x 8-1
8 Just Zip It, B Zendt x-x-x 12-1
9 Southwind Aussi, J Killeen x-x-x 12-1
10 Morning Shadow, M Wilder x-x-x 6-1