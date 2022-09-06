WASHINGTON TROTTING ASSOC ENTRIES FOR WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2022 12:45 AM
1st_ $13,300, CD 3-7YO W 4 NMT 8 TROT
1 Saint K, S Johnston x-x-x 7-5
1A Gold Stones, H Myers x-x-x 7-5
2 Who Made Who, B Brown x-x-x 20-1
3 Horoscope, D Palone x-x-x 3-1
4 Stonebridge Armour, R Warren x-x-x 3-1
5 Golden Compass, M Wilder x-x-x 7-2
2nd_ $8,200, CD 2-6YO NW 1 TROT
1 Back Flash, H Myers x-x-x 7-2
2 Latavius, D Snyder x-x-x 9-2
3 Green Magic, D Palone x-x-x 5-2
4 A Rowdy Pub Party, B Zendt x-x-x 20-1
5 Dwight Hanover, D Charlino x-x-x 9-2
6 Explosive Fever, B Brown x-x-x 12-1
7 Velociraptor, M Wilder x-x-x 12-1
8 Mr Michelon, J Killeen x-x-x 15-1
9 Smiddicks, W Yoder x-x-x 20-1
3rd_ $5,900, CD CLM 2-6YO NW 1 PACE
1 Inertia Seelster, J Killeen x-x-x 5-1
2 Acefortyfour King, B Brown x-x-x 6-1
3 Time Will Tell, H Myers x-x-x 7-2
4 Any Ace, J Indof x-x-x 3-2
5 Harmony Beach, W Yoder x-x-x 12-1
6 Gunnin For Desire, M Wilder x-x-x 4-1
4th_ $9,900, CD 2-6YO NW 2 TROT
1 Spicy Hops, W Yoder x-x-x 5-2
2 Whiffle Hanover, M Wilder x-x-x 12-1
3 King Kenny, D Charlino x-x-x 5-1
4 Suits Me, J Indof x-x-x 2-1
5 Save The Goal, B Zendt x-x-x 6-1
6 Reve Mon Amour, H Myers x-x-x 12-1
7 Big Boy Ernest, D Palone x-x-x 9-2
5th_ $8,200, CD 2-6YO FM NW 1 PACE
1 Cheddarontheside, J Indof x-x-x 5-1
2 Unity Giggles, S Johnston x-x-x 12-1
3 Dont U Wanna Stay, D Palone x-x-x 9-2
4 Theory Seelster, J Killeen x-x-x 4-1
5 Dt Petlot, R Warren x-x-x 7-1
6 Baywatch Hanover, M Wilder x-x-x 7-2
7 Cutting Humor, B Zendt x-x-x 20-1
8 Ivy Hanover, B Brown x-x-x 7-1
9 Princess Carly, W Yoder x-x-x 20-1
6th_ $7,900, CD ALL AGES FM NW $2850 LAST 4 PACE
1 Zoe Ellasen, D Palone x-x-x 6-5
1A Big Bad Mosa, J Indof x-x-x 6-5
2 Tout Da Lou, R Warren x-x-x 9-2
3 Hurrikane Lori Ann, D Charlino x-x-x 4-1
4 Tsm Artemis T, H O'neil x-x-x 10-1
5 Sin City Lori, M Wilder x-x-x 6-1
6 Our G G, S Johnston x-x-x 20-1
7 Mach's Deli, H Myers x-x-x 20-1
8 Something Reel, B Brown x-x-x 15-1
7th_ $8,000, CD CLM 3-7YO NW 8 TROT
1 The Great Pg, B Zendt x-x-x 10-1
2 Friday Night Storm, J Indof x-x-x 20-1
3 Knockout Gal, K Bolon x-x-x 12-1
4 Backstreet Romeo, D Palone x-x-x 9-5
5 Male Man, D Charlino x-x-x 15-1
6 River Of Denile, B Brown x-x-x 6-1
7 First Gunner, H Myers x-x-x 9-2
8 Evita, M Wilder x-x-x 12-1
9 Garysalwaysright, W Yoder x-x-x 20-1
10 Thinking Smart, R Warren x-x-x 7-1
8th_ $9,900, CD 2-6YO FM NW 2 PACE
1 Passionate Dancer, B Zendt x-x-x 12-1
2 Toodles Hanover, W Long x-x-x 7-2
3 Marissa's Ideal, R Warren x-x-x 8-1
4 Flirtnroundtwn, B Brown x-x-x 5-1
5 Southwind Rye, H Myers x-x-x 9-5
6 Elleofadeal, J Indof x-x-x 10-1
7 Adelia Hanover, H O'neil x-x-x 5-1
9th_ $9,900, CD 2-6YO FM NW 2 PACE
1 Dontletjuliafoolya, M Wilder x-x-x 2-1
2 Major Catch, W Yoder x-x-x 20-1
3 Kays Writer, B Brocklehurst x-x-x 20-1
4 Dry Ridge Cutie, D Charlino x-x-x 9-5
5 Rockin Romance, D Palone x-x-x 7-2
6 Sportytino, J Killeen x-x-x 9-2
7 Mary Puffins, H Myers x-x-x 20-1
10th_ $9,500, CD ALL AGES FM NW $5500 LAST 4 PACE
1 Amelias Courage A, D Charlino x-x-x 5-2
1A Snuf Enuf Hanover, D Palone x-x-x 5-2
2 Alumni Seelster, S Johnston x-x-x 6-1
3 Hillbilly Kisses, B Zendt x-x-x 5-1
4 Sure R Lookin Good, R Warren x-x-x 20-1
5 Slick Artist A, H Myers x-x-x 2-1
6 Dorothy's Legacy, J Indof x-x-x 8-1
7 Uptown Callie, M Wilder x-x-x 15-1
8 Skateboard Chic, W Yoder x-x-x 12-1
11th_ $9,900, CLM HCP FM $10,000 - $12,500 PACE
1 Kissmydanceshoes, J Indof x-x-x 3-2
1A Maching Me Zilly, B Brown x-x-x 3-2
2 Lifeisbutadream, R Warren x-x-x 7-2
3 Sweet Nan, J Killeen x-x-x 6-1
4 Miss Mary Mach, D Charlino x-x-x 7-1
5 You Mach Me Crazy, W Yoder x-x-x 20-1
6 Woodmere Rio, D Palone x-x-x 6-1
7 Shady Madam, H Myers x-x-x 20-1
8 Just Zip It, S Johnston x-x-x 15-1
12th_ $6,600, CD CLM 3-6YO FM NW 5 PACE
1 Gottaluvit Hanover, W Yoder x-x-x 20-1
2 In Clover L, B Brown x-x-x 6-1
3 Twilight Blue Chip, R Warren x-x-x 6-1
4 Nanny Finn, J Dodson x-x-x 20-1
5 Straight Up Jazz, J Killeen x-x-x 20-1
6 Takes The Rock, S Johnston x-x-x 6-1
7 Suge, D Palone x-x-x 8-5
8 Southwind Dubai, M Wilder x-x-x 9-1
9 Shenanigans Twain, D Charlino x-x-x 20-1
10 Lazy Day Hanover, J Indof x-x-x 12-1
