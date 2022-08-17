WASHINGTON TROTTING ASSOC ENTRIES FOR THURSDAY, AUGUST 18, 2022 12:45 AM
1st_ $17,600, FM OPEN PACE
1 Ourlittlemiracle, R Wrenn Jr x-x-x 5-2
2 Lady Newton, R Warren x-x-x 5-1
3 All Day Sunshine, M Wilder x-x-x 9-2
4 Blue Ivy, A Merriman x-x-x 9-5
5 Rock Me Cristal, H Myers x-x-x 4-1
2nd_ $10,000, 2YO FILLY NW $12,000 LIFE TROT
1 Inside Express, R Warren x-x-x 3-2
2 The Last Next, M Wilder x-x-x 6-1
3 Luscious Laverne, D Snyder x-x-x 20-1
4 Dontforgettoboogie, B Zendt x-x-x 8-1
5 Pine Berry Hanover, D Palone x-x-x 3-1
6 Jolene Volo, W Yoder x-x-x 9-1
7 Cutiecumber, H Myers x-x-x 9-1
8 Smooth As Silk, J Indof x-x-x 15-1
3rd_ $8,200, CD 2-6YO NW 1 PACE
1 Law Of Seven, D Palone x-x-x 2-1
2 Miloandhunter, R Wrenn Jr x-x-x 3-1
3 Speak Freely, B Zendt x-x-x 15-1
4 Hillbillyniteshift, C Myers x-x-x 20-1
5 Seein Red, A Merriman x-x-x 5-1
6 Bridgestone, J Indof x-x-x 6-1
7 Acefortyfour King, B Brown x-x-x 7-1
8 Some Bettors Do, M Wilder x-x-x 8-1
4th_ $10,500, CD 3-6YO NW 3 TROT
1 Mensa, A Merriman x-x-x 6-1
2 Fit Fanatic, D Palone x-x-x 5-2
3 Hillofa Knockout, M Wilder x-x-x 6-1
4 Awsome Paul, B Brocklehurst x-x-x 10-1
5 Crazy Supersport, R Warren x-x-x 7-1
6 Unhitched, R Wrenn Jr x-x-x 2-1
7 Super Magic Potion, J Mullett x-x-x 20-1
8 Just Do It Emmy, J Indof x-x-x 20-1
5th_ $10,500, CD 3-6YO FM W 2 NO MORE THAN 3 PACE
1 Miki The Clown, B Zendt x-x-x 6-5
1A Fear Abby, A Merriman x-x-x 6-5
2 Irish Daydream, J Indof x-x-x 6-1
3 Blazing Spirit, R Warren x-x-x 6-1
4 Starzznstripes, W Yoder x-x-x 6-1
5 No Foolin, M Wilder x-x-x 5-1
6 Oh So Smooth, H Myers x-x-x 20-1
7 One Eyed Wanda, D Palone x-x-x 7-1
6th_ $10,500, CD 3-6YO NW 3 TROT
1 Caviar's Yankee, R Warren x-x-x 9-1
2 Missalette, M Wilder x-x-x 6-1
3 Manofmanymuscles, B Zendt x-x-x 5-1
4 Get Some Cash, A Merriman x-x-x 4-1
5 Striking Count, D Palone x-x-x 2-1
6 Conrad J, W Yoder x-x-x 6-1
7 Indianas Mymvp, H Myers x-x-x 10-1
8 Zero Dark Thirty, B Brown x-x-x 20-1
7th_ $9,900, CD 2-6YO NW 2 PACE
1 Royal Chief, H Myers x-x-x 20-1
2 Captain Income, J Killeen x-x-x 7-1
3 Procrastinator, B Brown x-x-x 7-2
4 Source Of Light, A Merriman x-x-x 3-1
5 Wogarithm, S Johnston x-x-x 12-1
6 Dunes Beach, D Palone x-x-x 5-2
7 Ucan Call Me Lefty, M Wilder x-x-x 20-1
8 Acefortyfourmickey, J Indof x-x-x 20-1
9 Sports Teller, W Yoder x-x-x 20-1
10 Del Cache, R Warren x-x-x 15-1
8th_ $8,800, CD ALL AGES NW $4200 LAST 4 TROT
1 Casey T, J Killeen x-x-x 15-1
2 Rev It Up Man, A Merriman x-x-x 10-1
3 Mcstoned Again, M Wilder x-x-x 3-1
4 Lars Perry, R Warren x-x-x 20-1
5 Cash N Chips, J Indof x-x-x 5-1
6 Mac Deeno, H Myers x-x-x 8-5
7 The Great Pg, D Palone x-x-x 8-1
8 Easter Lilly, B Brown x-x-x 12-1
9th_ $11,500, CD 2-6YO FM W 3 NO MORE THAN 6 PACE
1 Lacey, J Indof x-x-x 4-1
2 Lady Sconset, B Brown x-x-x 20-1
3 Party In Pink, H Myers x-x-x 7-1
4 Factory Girl, A Merriman x-x-x 5-2
5 Joyride Hanover, D Palone x-x-x 9-5
6 Somemiki Hanover, M Wilder x-x-x 9-2
10th_ $10,800, CD ALL AGES NW $7000 LAST 4 TROT
1 Stonebridge Armour, D Palone x-x-x 9-5
2 Stormont Park, S Johnston x-x-x 20-1
3 Luvcrunchess, R Warren x-x-x 20-1
4 Lifeintheslammer, M Wilder x-x-x 3-1
5 Swipe Right, H Myers x-x-x 12-1
6 Enzio, B Brown x-x-x 5-1
7 In Secret, D Charlino x-x-x 9-1
8 Rose Run Whitney, A Merriman x-x-x 5-1
11th_ $9,400, CD CLM 3-7YO NW 12 TROT
1 High Gear No Fear, H Myers x-x-x 9-1
2 Bronze Yankee, J Kehm x-x-x 20-1
3 Shade Of Grayson, D Charlino x-x-x 20-1
4 Thinking Smart, R Warren x-x-x 12-1
5 Exhibition Day, J Indof x-x-x 15-1
6 Hs Judy Jetson, M Wilder x-x-x 5-2
7 Furious Fast, A Merriman x-x-x 9-1
8 Tanzanite Trixx, B Brown x-x-x 20-1
9 Mr Jeff, B Zendt x-x-x 10-1
10 Penance, D Palone x-x-x 2-1
