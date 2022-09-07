WASHINGTON TROTTING ASSOC ENTRIES FOR FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2022 5:10 PM
1st_ $15,700, 2YO C&G NW $12,000 LIFE TROT
1 What's The Talk, B Brown x-x-x 9-2
2 Fast Lane Frank, S Johnston x-x-x 8-5
3 Fire N Lightning, B Zendt x-x-x 9-2
4 Biscoe, D Palone x-x-x 6-5
2nd_ $15,900, 2YO FILLY NW $12,000 LIFE TROT
1 Luscious Laverne, D Snyder x-x-x 20-1
2 Inside Express, M Wilder x-x-x 9-2
3 Im Feeling Tipsy, B Zendt x-x-x 20-1
4 Filthy Moni, D Palone x-x-x 9-5
5 Jameson N Lime, B Brown x-x-x 2-1
6 Dontforgettoboogie, D Charlino x-x-x 20-1
7 Show Me Da Moni, W Yoder x-x-x 4-1
3rd_ $9,200, CLM HCP $10,000 - $12,500 PACE
1 Solarctic, H Myers x-x-x 4-1
2 Golden Gesture, M Wilder x-x-x 7-1
3 Size Me Up, J Pantaleano x-x-x 12-1
4 Nathan Feelsgood, S Johnston x-x-x 15-1
5 Blacktree, B Brown x-x-x 7-2
6 All It Takes, J Indof x-x-x 20-1
7 John Dally, R Warren x-x-x 20-1
8 My Friskie Boy, D Palone x-x-x 7-5
4th_ $9,500, CD ALL AGES NW $5500 LAST 4 PACE
1 Zen Da Ballykeel, S Johnston x-x-x 20-1
2 Like A Shadow, H Myers x-x-x 9-1
3 Lyons Skipper, D Palone x-x-x 5-2
4 Dracarys Z, B Brown x-x-x 20-1
5 Shim, R Warren x-x-x 15-1
6 Bring The Thunder, J Pantaleano x-x-x 10-1
7 Lunar, D Charlino x-x-x 9-5
8 Dragon Roars Again, M Wilder x-x-x 10-1
9 Windsong Leo, J Indof x-x-x 8-1
5th_ $10,500, CD 2-7YO FM NW 4 TROT
1 Be My Baby Now, D Charlino x-x-x 9-2
2 Georgias Passion, S Johnston x-x-x 20-1
3 Just Do It Emmy, J Indof x-x-x 6-1
4 Flipflopsncroptops, J Pantaleano x-x-x 7-2
5 Miss Principle, D Palone x-x-x 2-1
6 Vandy's Legacy, H Myers x-x-x 7-1
7 Perfect Kelly, B Brown x-x-x 20-1
8 Loyal Lynnly, B Zendt x-x-x 12-1
9 Intellect Hill, R Warren x-x-x 20-1
6th_ $14,000, CLM HCP $20,000 - $30,000 PACE
1 Born Free De Vie, J Pantaleano x-x-x 20-1
2 Liberty N Freedom, D Palone x-x-x 8-5
3 Matt's Choice, J Indof x-x-x 8-1
4 Western Perch, H Myers x-x-x 8-1
5 Brother Dick, B Brown x-x-x 20-1
6 Fools Rush In, M Wilder x-x-x 2-1
7 Rollin In New York, R Warren x-x-x 9-2
7th_ $8,000, CD CLM 3-7YO NW 8 PACE
1 Southwind Ramsay, J Killeen x-x-x 20-1
2 Sicily Beach, J Indof x-x-x 20-1
3 Willow Mill Mark, R Warren x-x-x 9-1
4 Dream Of Dragons, S Johnston x-x-x 8-1
5 Mohawk Seelster, H Myers x-x-x 3-1
6 Jim Rocks, D Palone x-x-x 5-2
7 Partyboy Heff, M Wilder x-x-x 7-1
8 So Rockin Ravi, J Pantaleano x-x-x 20-1
9 Kodiak Seelster, B Brown x-x-x 7-1
10 Blazing Light, B Zendt x-x-x 20-1
8th_ $14,000, CD ALL AGES NW $11,000 LAST 4 PACE
1 In Rock We Trust, D Palone x-x-x 7-2
2 Done Well, D Charlino x-x-x 6-1
3 Wild Wild Western, M Wilder x-x-x 9-5
4 Torrin Hanover, B Brown x-x-x 5-2
5 Bereaved Hanover, J Indof x-x-x 15-1
6 Bambino Joe, H Myers x-x-x 12-1
7 Fishyriggins, S Johnston x-x-x 20-1
9th_ $12,700, CD 3-7YO W 4 NO MORE THAN 7 PACE
1 Midnight Rebel, H Myers x-x-x 4-1
2 Shazam Blue Chip, J Indof x-x-x 12-1
3 Big Bang Bang, R Warren x-x-x 20-1
4 Google My Chrome, B Brown x-x-x 7-2
5 Emblaze Hanover, D Palone x-x-x 3-2
6 Dragon City, M Wilder x-x-x 3-1
10th_ $8,500, CD ALL AGES NW $4300 LAST 4 TROT
1 Enzio, H Myers x-x-x 5-1
2 Berkery J, T Svrcek x-x-x 9-2
3 Kazans Power, J Mullett x-x-x 9-1
4 Swan Legacy, W Yoder x-x-x 7-1
5 Donatover, D Palone x-x-x 6-5
6 Kristy'sgingergal, J Pantaleano x-x-x 20-1
7 Stormont Park, S Johnston x-x-x 20-1
8 Casey T, B Brown x-x-x 20-1
9 Truman Jr Hanover, M Wilder x-x-x 20-1
11th_ $6,200, CD ALL AGES NW $2100 LAST 4 PACE
1 Party Whip, D Palone x-x-x 9-2
2 Royaltyhasarrived, B Brown x-x-x 7-1
3 Colonel Bayama, H Myers x-x-x 9-5
4 Mr Charisma, B Presto x-x-x 7-2
5 Our All American, M Wilder x-x-x 9-1
6 Monterey Jack, R Warren x-x-x 12-1
7 Highasakite, S Johnston x-x-x 20-1
8 Ever Again, J Indof x-x-x 20-1
9 Love The Action, J Pantaleano x-x-x 20-1
12th_ $11,000, CD ALL AGES NW $9000 LAST 4 TROT
1 Gabby's Wild Child, J Pantaleano x-x-x 6-1
2 Stickler Hanover, B Brown x-x-x 3-1
3 My Indiana, S Johnston x-x-x 15-1
4 Ripple Of Hope, D Charlino x-x-x 15-1
5 Keystone Chester, H Myers x-x-x 5-1
6 Swipe Right, M Wilder x-x-x 9-1
7 Gee Wizz George, R Warren x-x-x 20-1
8 Make Sure Its Cold, W Yoder x-x-x 20-1
9 Rose Run Whitney, B Zendt x-x-x 7-1
10 Lifeintheslammer, D Palone x-x-x 7-2
13th_ $10,500, CD 2-7YO W 2 NO MORE THAN 3 PACE
1 Honali, H Myers x-x-x 4-1
2 Bridgestone, S Johnston x-x-x 6-1
3 Hobgoblin, R Warren x-x-x 20-1
4 Sports Teller, W Yoder x-x-x 20-1
5 Candy Trader, J Pantaleano x-x-x 5-2
6 Frank Deford, M Wilder x-x-x 7-1
7 Dunes Beach, D Palone x-x-x 4-1
8 Stormy Beach, B Zendt x-x-x 20-1
9 Patriot Way, J Indof x-x-x 20-1
10 Marrakesh Express, B Brown x-x-x 20-1
