WASHINGTON TROTTING ASSOC ENTRIES FOR MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2020 12:45 AM
1st_ $44,050, KC 2YO C&G PACE
1 Sweet Angel Boy, M Miller x-x-x 5-2
2 Mysweetboymax, A Merri x-x-x 3-1
3 Capt Jack Hanover, D Palone x-x-x 2-1
4 Don't Blame Lou, D Miller x-x-x 9-1
5 Mastery, R Wrenn Jr x-x-x 4-1
6 Emblaze Hanover, M Kakaley x-x-x 15-1
2nd_ $7,500, 2-5YO NW 1 TROT
1 Justice Matters, J Dodson x-x-x 8-1
2 Narnia, S Kahrig x-x-x 20-1
3 Johann, A Macdonald x-x-x 7-5
4 Rose Run Vern, T Hall x-x-x 3-2
5 Baker, W Yoder x-x-x 15-1
6 Conan, B Brockle x-x-x 20-1
7 Pine Wine, D Rawl x-x-x 20-1
8 Scirocco Rocboogie, B Brown x-x-x 20-1
9 Mister Speedy, R Warren x-x-x 20-1
3rd_ $44,450, KC 2YO C&G PACE
1 Whichwaytothebeach, M Miller x-x-x 5-1
2 Bettor Not Talk, T Hall x-x-x 9-2
3 Literl Lad Hanover, D Palone x-x-x 7-1
4 Lou Ed Zeppelin, M Kakaley x-x-x 20-1
5 Somewhereinverona, A Merri x-x-x 6-1
6 Southwind Gendry, D Miller x-x-x 2-1
7 Chase H Hanover, R Wrenn Jr x-x-x 7-2
4th_ $10,000, CD 2-6 YO NW 2 TROT
1 Hey Diddle Diddle, A Johnston x-x-x 12-1
2 Manofmanymuscles, B Zendt x-x-x 6-1
3 Blues Harp, W Yoder x-x-x 20-1
4 Backstreet Romeo, D Palone x-x-x 3-1
5 Matter Of Focus, D Rawl x-x-x 4-1
6 Mr Cornbread, S White x-x-x 7-2
7 Keystone Chaos, B Brown x-x-x 9-1
8 Myreh's God Son, C Shaw x-x-x 20-1
9 The Funk, S Kahrig x-x-x 20-1
10 Spring Roll, T Hall x-x-x 20-1
5th_ $17,900, OPEN HCP TROT
1 Meme Hanover, J Pantaleano x-x-x 12-1
2 Homer Hall, T Hall x-x-x 15-1
3 Enzio, C Shaw x-x-x 20-1
4 Rainbowinthewest, B Zendt x-x-x 12-1
5 Rising Mvp, B Brown x-x-x 20-1
6 Say You Do, R Wrenn Jr x-x-x 9-2
7 Perlucky, D Palone x-x-x 3-1
8 Wind Of The North, A Merri x-x-x 9-2
9 Icanflylikeanangel, M Wilder x-x-x 7-2
10 Maewegonow, D Rawl x-x-x 15-1
6th_ $10,000, CD 2-6YO NW 2 PACE
1 Super Hero Hanover, M Wilder x-x-x 9-2
2 Chicken Nugget, C Shaw x-x-x 15-1
3 Ginger Tree Lerue, A Merri x-x-x 10-1
4 Size Me Up, D Palone x-x-x 7-2
5 Native's Priority, D Rawl x-x-x 20-1
6 Hot Day Cool Night, R Wrenn Jr x-x-x 4-1
7 Patriot Way, J Indof x-x-x 20-1
8 Buddy'snvirgin's, R Warren x-x-x 20-1
9 Jackie Moon, T Hall x-x-x 3-1
10 Father Fred, J Pantaleano x-x-x 12-1
7th_ $45,650, KC 2YO C&G TROT
1 Armani Hanover, D Miller x-x-x 7-1
2 Massive Matter, D Palone x-x-x 20-1
3 Stewart, A Macdonald x-x-x 7-1
4 Sunny Crockett, A Miller x-x-x 6-5
5 To Be Frank, T Hall x-x-x 9-2
6 Capstone, M Kakaley x-x-x 8-1
7 Flemsteen, A Merri x-x-x 15-1
8 My Son Ty Hanover, M Wilder x-x-x 20-1
9 Shane Patrick, B Zendt x-x-x 20-1
8th_ $5,400, CLM HCP $7000 - $8000 PACE
1 Major Plans, C Shaw x-x-x 15-1
2 Ps He's Perfect, R Wrenn Jr x-x-x 2-1
3 Nippy, T Hall x-x-x 20-1
4 Drewbert, M Wilder x-x-x 3-1
5 Bullpup, D Palone x-x-x 7-2
6 Bye Bye John, B Brown x-x-x 20-1
7 Smell That Rock, A Merri x-x-x 20-1
8 Beach House, J Pantaleano x-x-x 6-1
9 Four Card Major, D Rawl x-x-x 20-1
9th_ $45,650, KC 2YO C&G TROT
1 Take All Comers, D Miller x-x-x 7-1
2 Alberts Dream, A Macdonald x-x-x 20-1
3 Lindys Goin Crazy, A Miller x-x-x 5-1
4 Killer Instinct, B Zendt x-x-x 9-2
5 Arnold N Dicky, D Palone x-x-x 3-2
6 Clancy's Bar, E Dennis x-x-x 20-1
7 Tart Tongue, R Wrenn Jr x-x-x 7-1
8 Comeonover Hanover, M Kakaley x-x-x 20-1
9 Ginger Tree Knox, A Merri x-x-x 12-1
10th_ $10,400, CD ALL AGES NW $7500 LAST 5 TROT
1 J-s Swanman, M Wilder x-x-x 12-1
2 Quality Kemp, B Brown x-x-x 20-1
3 Classicality, B Zendt x-x-x 9-2
4 Stonebridge Symba, A Macdonald x-x-x 7-2
5 Joey, A Merri x-x-x 5-2
6 Truman Jr Hanover, T Hall x-x-x 7-2
7 Explosive Leggs, J Pantaleano x-x-x 20-1
8 Raileegotaholdonme, W Yoder x-x-x 20-1
9 Georgie's Pockets, D Palone x-x-x 8-1
11th_ $6,300, CD CLM 3-6YO S&G NW 6 PACE
1 Twisted Sweetness, M Kakaley x-x-x 7-1
2 Ding Ding Dinger, J Pantaleano x-x-x 5-1
3 Teggers Hanover, D Palone x-x-x 5-1
4 Sm Steve, E Mc Neight Jr x-x-x 20-1
5 Rocky Meadow, D Rawl x-x-x 7-1
6 Leap For Gold, T Hall x-x-x 5-1
7 Millennial, M Wilder x-x-x 3-1
8 Western Whiz Kid, B Zendt x-x-x 20-1
9 Babaturk, B Brown x-x-x 20-1
10 Ginger Tree George, C Shaw x-x-x 20-1
12th_ $9,800, CD 3-6YO NW 4 TROT
1 Aunt Bee, W Yoder x-x-x 7-2
2 Norwegian Dad, M Wilder x-x-x 12-1
3 Briarwood Belle, J Pantaleano x-x-x 9-2
4 Rev It Up Man, E Mc Neight Jr x-x-x 15-1
5 Explosive Paige, J Smith x-x-x 20-1
6 Star Caviar, D Rawl x-x-x 15-1
7 Delovely Hall, A Merri x-x-x 6-5
8 Don't Sass Me, T Hall x-x-x 12-1
9 Barn Tease, M Kakaley x-x-x 20-1
13th_ $9,000, CD ALL AGES NW $4500 LAST 5 TROT
1 Shade Of Grayson, B Zendt x-x-x 20-1
2 Wimborne Hanover, A Merri x-x-x 12-1
3 Lars Perry, D Rawl x-x-x 6-1
4 I C Caviar, M Wilder x-x-x 7-2
5 Jumpinthejailhouse, B Brockle x-x-x 9-1
6 Media Buzz, J Indof x-x-x 20-1
7 White Tiger, A Macdonald x-x-x 9-5
8 Donatover, W Yoder x-x-x 6-1
9 Wilberforce, T Hall x-x-x 15-1
