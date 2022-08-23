WASHINGTON TROTTING ASSOC ENTRIES FOR THURSDAY, AUGUST 25, 2022 12:45 AM
1st_ $8,000, CD CLM 3-7YO FM NW 8 PACE
1 Silly But Serious, S Johnston x-x-x 7-2
1A Chatty Devon, R Warren x-x-x 7-2
2 Mean Irene, J Indof x-x-x 20-1
3 Heavenly View, B Zendt x-x-x 4-1
4 Oh So Smooth, H Myers x-x-x 3-1
5 Keystone Stevie, B Brown x-x-x 12-1
6 Sizzling, J Killeen x-x-x 20-1
7 Dontinvitemein, D Palone x-x-x 2-1
2nd_ $8,200, CD 2YO FILLY NW 1 TROT
1 Shurga Is Sweet, D Charlino x-x-x 5-1
2 Dontforgettoboogie, B Zendt x-x-x 7-2
3 Sandonata K, B Brown x-x-x 10-1
4 Jolene Volo, W Yoder x-x-x 5-1
5 Luscious Laverne, D Snyder x-x-x 12-1
6 Smooth As Silk, J Indof x-x-x 2-1
7 Filthy Moni, D Palone x-x-x 6-1
3rd_ $8,200, CD 2-6YO NW 1 TROT
1 Midwind Sunset, H Myers x-x-x 9-1
2 Inch Up, J Indof x-x-x 7-1
3 Pax Hanover, B Zendt x-x-x 20-1
4 South Boundary, S Johnston x-x-x 15-1
5 Mr Michelon, D Palone x-x-x 9-5
6 Pose A Threat, R Warren x-x-x 4-1
7 Explosive Fever, B Brown x-x-x 20-1
8 Back Flash, D Charlino x-x-x 5-2
4th_ $10,500, CD 3-6YO FM W 2 NO MORE THAN 3 PACE
1 Miki The Clown, B Zendt x-x-x 9-5
1A Fear Abby, S Johnston x-x-x 9-5
2 Starzznstripes, W Yoder x-x-x 20-1
3 One Eyed Wanda, D Palone x-x-x 7-2
4 Giggles N Wiggles, H Myers x-x-x 9-2
5 Blazing Spirit, R Warren x-x-x 3-1
6 No Foolin, D Charlino x-x-x 10-1
7 Irish Song, J Indof x-x-x 20-1
5th_ $9,400, CD CLM 3-7YO W NO MORE THAN 12 TROT
1 Furious Fast, D Charlino x-x-x 8-1
2 Cellular, B Brown x-x-x 4-1
3 Shade Of Grayson, S Johnston x-x-x 20-1
4 Mr Jeff, B Zendt x-x-x 4-1
5 Hs Judy Jetson, H Myers x-x-x 9-5
6 High Gear No Fear, D Palone x-x-x 5-1
7 Friday Night Storm, J Indof x-x-x 20-1
8 Luvcrunchess, R Warren x-x-x 12-1
6th_ $8,200, CD 2-6YO NW 1 PACE
1 Slim Fast, B Brown x-x-x 12-1
2 Course Of Action, D Palone x-x-x 4-1
3 Winning Hill, D Charlino x-x-x 5-1
4 Mr Pink Pie, W Yoder x-x-x 20-1
5 Speak Freely, B Zendt x-x-x 3-1
6 Seein Red, H Myers x-x-x 7-2
7 Hillbillyniteshift, C Myers x-x-x 20-1
8 Acefortyfourmickey, J Indof x-x-x 9-2
7th_ $14,000, CD ALL AGES NW $10,000 LAST 4 TROT
1 Swipe Right, J Killeen x-x-x 12-1
2 Windsong Patriot, D Charlino x-x-x 20-1
3 Aunt Bee, J Indof x-x-x 9-1
4 Cherry Peep, H Myers x-x-x 4-1
5 Nezblanc, A Johnston x-x-x 5-1
6 Roger Rabbit, S Johnston x-x-x 10-1
7 Mystical Peter, R Warren x-x-x 20-1
8 Make Sure Its Cold, B Zendt x-x-x 20-1
9 Barn Hall, D Palone x-x-x 3-1
10 Rising Mvp, B Brown x-x-x 4-1
8th_ $9,900, CD 2-6YO NW 2 PACE
1 Ucan Call Me Lefty, H Myers x-x-x 20-1
2 Cops N Robbers, J Killeen x-x-x 7-2
3 Bridgestone, J Indof x-x-x 4-1
4 Source Of Light, R Warren x-x-x 9-2
5 Royal Chief, B Brown x-x-x 20-1
6 Del Cache, D Palone x-x-x 9-2
7 Sports Teller, W Yoder x-x-x 20-1
8 Wogarithm, S Johnston x-x-x 5-2
9th_ $9,900, CD 2-6YO FM NW 2 TROT
1 Jana's Dew Drop, H Myers x-x-x 5-2
1A Patricks Choice, B Brown x-x-x 5-2
2 Girl From Queens, B Zendt x-x-x 5-1
3 Pure Poetry, R Warren x-x-x 20-1
4 Cash Hall Filly, J Indof x-x-x 9-2
5 Prairie Ginger, W Yoder x-x-x 20-1
6 Miss Principle, D Palone x-x-x 6-5
7 V Four Victorious, S Johnston x-x-x 20-1
10th_ $19,300, FM OPEN HCP PACE
1 Zoe Ellasen, S Johnston x-x-x 15-1
2 All Day Sunshine, J Indof x-x-x 12-1
3 Crisp Mane, D Charlino x-x-x 12-1
4 Rock Me Cristal, H Myers x-x-x 7-2
5 Ourlittlemiracle, D Palone x-x-x 9-5
6 Lady Newton, R Warren x-x-x 8-1
7 Blue Ivy, B Brown x-x-x 2-1
11th_ $10,800, CD ALL AGES NW $8000 LAST 4 TROT
1 Stormont Park, S Johnston x-x-x 20-1
2 Whiskey Blu, D Charlino x-x-x 7-2
3 Gee Wizz George, R Warren x-x-x 12-1
4 Stonebridge Armour, D Palone x-x-x 3-1
5 Mac Deeno, H Myers x-x-x 9-5
6 Rose Run Whitney, B Zendt x-x-x 7-1
7 Easter Lilly, B Brown x-x-x 20-1
8 Berkery J, T Svrcek x-x-x 20-1
12th_ $10,500, CD 3-6YO NW 3 TROT
1 Talladega As, J Indof x-x-x 7-2
2 Zero Dark Thirty, B Zendt x-x-x 20-1
3 Indianas Mymvp, H Myers x-x-x 15-1
4 Armani, B Brown x-x-x 9-1
5 Conrad J, W Yoder x-x-x 8-5
6 Identity Police, S Johnston x-x-x 20-1
7 Super Magic Potion, J Mullett x-x-x 20-1
8 Ice Breakers K, D Palone x-x-x 3-1
9 Caviar's Yankee, R Warren x-x-x 20-1
