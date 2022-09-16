The Martha Washington Garden Club will meet at noon Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Laboratory Presbyterian Church, 33 Manse St., Washington. There will be a demonstration at 10:30 a.m. Enter the side door to the meeting room. New potential members are welcome.
The program will be led by Chris Kubiak, director of Audubon Society Western PA, who will focus on the importance of hard cider in the United States from its peak in early 19th century to its mysterious demise by the 20th century. A light lunch and drinks will be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.