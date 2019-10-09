Marcie Legler’s hot pepper mustard

25 to 30 hot peppers (I used seven different peppers: Ghost, Scorpion, Habanero, Fatalii, Datil, Hungarian Hot Wax and Jalapeno)

32 ounces prepared mustard (I used spicy brown mustard)

5 cups white sugar

32 ounces apple cider vinegar

3 Tablespoons salt

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 cup water

Remove the seeds from the hot peppers (always use gloves) and place the peppers into a blender or food processor.

Process until peppers are reduced to small chunks. Pour into a large pot and stir in the mustard, sugar, apple cider vinegar and salt. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly.

In a separate container, stir flour and water together until smooth. (I use a plastic shaker to shake the mixture until all lumps are gone). Pour into the boiling mustard. Continue to boil, stirring constantly, for 5 minutes.

Pour into sterilized pint jars and seal. Process in a boiling water bath for 10 minutes.

