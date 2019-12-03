A Peters Township man died shortly after firefighters pulled him from a burning house Monday evening, at 131 Clara Lane, according to officials at the scene.
“At the time we arrived he was the only person in the building,” said Peters Township fire Chief Michael McLaughlin Jr. “His wife was able to make it out okay. She had told us that her husband was still inside.”
McLaughlin declined to identify the couple, whose family members arrived at the scene. According to Washington County tax records, the property is owned by the Gries family.
McLaughlin said the man and woman were taken by ambulance to St. Clair Hospital, where the man later died from his injuries.
“He was brought out of the house what looked to be unresponsive,” McLaughlin said at the scene.
Multiple EMS workers responded to the 5:20 p.m. call, as well as Peters Township police and firefighters from North Strabane and Bethel Park. Several firefighters were evaluated at the scene for “cuts, scrapes, minor bruising” and one rolled ankle, McLaughlin said.
The fire is believed to have started in the basement, McLaughlin said. He said the multi-level house had two basement levels, which posed “a little confusing” for the multiple search teams that entered the house.
“We had a pretty heavy smoke and fire condition in the corner of the basement,” he said. “Getting into the nooks and crannies of the basement presented a problem but they were able to successfully extinguish the fire.”
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.