Kyle Wright plunked four Cubs batters but still left with the lead after a last-minute call-up, Will Smith stranded the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Atlanta Braves escaped with a bizarre 5-2 win Friday over Chicago.
Wright was recalled from the club’s alternate site to replace Drew Smyly, who was scratched and placed on the 10-day injured list with left forearm inflammation Friday morning. Wright hit four batters, including Javier Báez twice, but limited Chicago to two runs and three hits over 4 1/3 innings. He also doubled for his first career hit.
Four relievers, including winner Josh Tomlin (2-0), kept the Cubs scoreless until Smith entered for the ninth. Atlanta’s closer walked the bases loaded with two outs before striking out Joc Pederson to cap his third save in three tries.
Bellinger has fracture in leg: Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger has a hairline fracture in his left fibula, manager Dave Roberts said Friday before the defending World Series champions opened a highly anticipated three-game series against the Padres.
Roberts said Bellinger had a scan Thursday that showed the hairline fracture. The manager said there is no timetable for his return.
Bellinger, the 2019 NL MVP, was injured on April 5 when he was cleated by Athletics pitcher Reymin Guduan on a close play at first base. He was placed on the 10-day injured list the next day and was eligible to be activated Friday.
N.Y. Mets-Colorado ppd: The game between the Colorado Rockies and New York Mets was postponed because of a spring snowstorm that blanketed the Denver area overnight. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday.
The Mets are old hands at postponements. Their finale of the four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday was rained out, the team’s third washout in five days.
American League
Red Sox-White Sox ppd: The Boston Red Sox have postponed Friday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox because of snow and rain.
The series opener will be rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Sunday.
Toronto-Kansas City ppd: The Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals postponed Friday night’s game because of rain and will make it up Saturday as part of a day-night doubleheader before concluding their four-game series Sunday.
The first seven-inning game Saturday will start a 1:10 p.m. and the second at 5:10 p.m.