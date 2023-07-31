Tyler Glasnow pitched seven splendid innings and the Tampa Bay Rays hit four early homers off spot starter Jhony Brito to beat the New York Yankees 5-1 Monday night.
Brandon Lowe launched a two-run drive in the first and Wander Franco added a solo shot in the third before Isaac Paredes and Josh Lowe went back-to-back in the fourth.
Before the game, the Rays gave their rotation a significant boost by acquiring right-hander Aaron Civale from Cleveland in a trade for highly regarded minor league prospect Kyle Manzardo.
Tampa Bay then went out and took the opener of a three-game series between division rivals behind Glasnow. The Rays began the day 1 ½ games behind first-place Baltimore in the AL East and leading the wild-card standings by four games.
Guardians trade Civale: In the midst of the playoff race, the Cleveland Guardians traded their hottest pitcher for a minor league prospect currently sidelined with an injury.
An uneven season in Cleveland just got a little bumpier.
Despite being just one-half game out of first place in the AL Central, the Guardians dealt starter Aaron Civale to the Tampa Bay Rays for first base prospect Kyle Manzardo, who has been out with a shoulder strain.
Civale is expected to join the Rays at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday and make his Tampa Bay debut Saturday in Detroit. He will replace rookie Taj Bradley (5-7, 5.67 ERA) in the rotation.
National League
Washington 5, Milwaukee 3: Joey Meneses homered and drove in three runs, and the rebuilding Washington Nationals handed the playoff-contending Milwaukee Brewers their fourth straight loss, 5-3.
Lane Thomas had a pair of RBI singles for Washington, which has won seven of 11 overall and eight of its last nine at home.
Philadelphia 4, Miami 2: Taijuan Walker threw 6 2/3 solid innings and became the first pitcher in the major leagues with 12 wins as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 4-2 in the opener of their four-game series.
Walker (12-4) allowed two runs and six hits while striking out four to win his eighth decision. Alec Bohm doubled, singled and had two walks and an RBI for the Phillies (57-49).
Canha to Brewers: The Milwaukee Brewers continued attempting to upgrade their lineup for their NL Central title quest Monday as they acquired outfielder Mark Canha, the latest veteran to get dealt by the disappointing New York Mets.
Interleague
D-backs gets closer: The Arizona Diamondbacks have solidified the back of their bullpen ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, acquiring closer Paul Sewald from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for infielder Josh Rojas, outfielder Dominic Canzone and minor leaguer Ryan Bliss.
The D-backs opted to be buyers at the trade deadline despite a 7-16 record in July that’s caused their overall record to slide to 56-50.
Sewald has been a mainstay at the back of Seattle’s bullpen for the past three seasons. He has a career-high 21 saves this season in 45 appearances, after recording 20 saves in 2022 and 11 in 2021.
Moll to Reds: The Cincinnati Reds acquired reliever Sam Moll in a trade with the Oakland Athletics.
The addition of Moll puts another left-hander in Cincinnati’s bullpen as it tries to become the first team to win a division after losing at least 100 games in the previous season.
Moll is 0-3 with a 4.54 ERA in 45 appearances.
