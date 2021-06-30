Trea Turner completed his record-tying third career cycle by hitting a sixth-inning triple for the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, accomplishing the feat on his 28th birthday in a 15-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.
The speedy shortstop became the fifth player in major league history with three cycles, joining Adrian Beltre, Babe Herman, Bob Meusel and John Reilly, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
He also scored four times in the victory, which sealed a two-game sweep as well as Washington’s fourth straight win and 14th in its last 17 games.
Starlin Castro hit his third homer, singled and drove in four. Josh Bell drove in three and Juan Soto had three hits and two RBIs.
National League
Milwaukee 15, Chicago Cubs 7: Highly touted Milwaukee prospect Aaron Ashby got hammered for seven runs in the first inning of his big league debut, but Luis Urias homered twice as the Brewers rallied to rout the Chicago Cubs 15-7 for their eighth straight win.
The Brewers swept the three-game series and increased their NL Central lead to six games over Chicago. The Cubs lost their sixth in a row.
Willy Adames hit a grand slam during an eight-run burst in the fourth inning that put Milwaukee ahead 14-7. His error at shortstop helped the Cubs break loose at the start against Ashby.
St. Louis 7, Arizona 4: Kwang Hyun Kim won for the first time in 11 starts, pitching five solid innings and helping himself with a two-run double as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4 for a three-game sweep.
Kim (2-5) had lost five straight decisions since his last win on April 23. He stranded six runners through his first four innings, giving up just an RBI single to Asdrúbal Cabrera.
Dodgers’ Seager to 60-day IL: The Los Angeles Dodgers transferred infielder Corey Seager to the 60-day injured list on Wednesday.
The move made room for right-hander Bobby Wahl on the 40-man roster.
Seager fractured his right wrist on May 15 against Washington and has missed 40 games since going on the IL the next day. He batted .265 with four homers and 22 RBIs in 37 games before getting hurt. Seager was the MVP of last year’s World Series and NL Championship Series.
Surgery for Betances: New York Mets reliever Dellin Betances will have surgery on his right shoulder and miss the remainder of the year after pitching just once this season.
Betances gave up one run in one inning against Philadelphia on April 7 and was placed on the 60-day injured list the next day with a right shoulder impingement.
American League
Ohtani struggles: Shohei Ohtani’s debut on the Yankee Stadium mound sure didn’t last long.
Babe Ruth, he was not. At least on this night.
The two-way phenom got only two outs Wednesday for the Los Angeles Angels during his highly anticipated first pitching appearance in the Bronx. Ohtani, who leads the majors with 28 home runs, was chased after four early walks and charged with a career-worst seven runs in a game delayed by rain in the third inning.
Making his career-high 12th pitching start of the season on a 92-degree night, Ohtani flopped long before the showers arrived.
He was handed a 2-0 lead on Phil Gosselin’s two-run homer in the top of the first but quickly gave it back. The 26-year-old right-hander walked his first three batters and crossed up catcher Kurt Suzuki, resulting in a passed ball that advanced two runners.
A visit from pitching coach Matt Wise didn’t do the trick, either.
Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres hit consecutive RBI singles to tie it before Ohtani struck out Rougned Odor on a splitter, finally getting his first out on his 30th pitch.