The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a minor league contract with former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
The person spoke to the Associated Press Thursday on the condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced. The left-hander was recently released by the Chicago White Sox after having a 2-5 record with a 7.88 ERA through eight starts. He was in the final season of a $55 million, three-year deal.
The 34-year-old Keuchel won the AL Cy Young Award with the Houston Astros in 2015 and is also a two-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner. He’ll try to recapture his old form by reuniting with pitching coach Brent Strom, who was with the Astros in 2015 and joined the D-backs during the offseason.
The Diamondbacks are looking for more options in their starting rotation after right-hander Humberto Castellanos went to the injured list with an elbow injury.
American League
Cleveland-Texas ppd: The Cleveland Guardians were postponed by rain at home for the seventh time this season on Monday as their series opener against the Texas Rangers was called 20 minutes before the first scheduled pitch.
The teams were rescheduled for a traditional doubleheader on Tuesday, with the first game starting at 3:10 p.m.
Jon Gray (1-2) will start the opener for the Rangers against Cleveland’s Cal Quantrill (2-3). Texas left-hander Taylor Hearn (3-4) is scheduled to start Game 2, but the Guardians have not yet announced their pitcher.
Rookie Konnor Pilkington was originally slated to start Tuesday’s matchup.
Another injured Twins pitcher: The Minnesota Twins placed right-hander Bailey Ober on the 15-day injured list with a strained right groin on Monday, yet another health setback for their rotation.
The move was made retroactive to last Thursday. Ober became the fifth sidelined pitcher for the Twins among the eight who have started three or more games for them this season.
Sonny Gray, Chris Paddack and Josh Winder are on the injured list, and Joe Ryan is on the COVID-19 list. Two of their starting pitchers from last year, Kenta Maeda and Randy Dobnak, also remain out with long-term injuries. Paddack is done for the season.
Ober is 1-2 with a 4.01 ERA, seven walks and 29 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings over seven starts this season. He previously missed 20 games from April 29-May 21 with a strained right groin.