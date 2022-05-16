Harold Castro hit his first home run of the year with two outs in the ninth inning, a tiebreaking shot that sent the Detroit Tigers past the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 Monday night for their season-best fourth straight victory.
Castro connected off Andrew Kittredge (3-1) for his first long ball since going deep in consecutive games against Oakland in early September last year. He had three home runs in 2021.
Michael Fulmer (2-2) got the win in relief and Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his sixth save in seven tries.
Jonathan Schoop hit a two-run homer that put Tigers rookie Alex Faedo in position for his first major league win, but Brett Phillips helped the Rays erase their 2-0 deficit with a home run in the sixth and a leadoff double against Fulmer in the eighth.
Phillips scored on Wander Franco’s sacrifice fly to tie it.
Phillips had three of Tampa Bay’s six hits, including his third home run of the season.
Kluber allowed two runs and four hits in six innings. He struck out eight, including five in a row.
Odorizzi stretchered off: Houston Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi collapsed running to cover first base in the fifth inning Monday night against the Boston Red Sox and was taken off the Fenway Park field on a stretcher.
Odorizzi, who entered the game with a 15 2/3 inning shutout streak, appeared to twist his left leg awkwardly on the delivery to Kiké Hernandez. When he turned to cover first base, he took a step and then sprawled out, face down, on the grass.
He remained there after the out was recorded, and Astros staff rushed to tend to him. He was loaded onto a stretcher and wheeled off.
Odorizzi was 3-2 with a 3.13 ERA this season. The Red Sox led 2-1 when he left the game.
Guardians acquire pitcher: The Cleveland Guardians acquired right-hander Yohan Ramirez on Monday from the Seattle Mariners on Monday for cash or a player to be named.
The 27-year-old Ramirez, who made seven appearances for the Mariners this season, was immediately optioned to Triple-A Columbus.
Ramirez went 1-0 with a 7.56 ERA before he was designated for assignment on May 13. He also pitched in four games for Triple-A Tacoma.
National League
St. Louis-N.Y. Mets ppd: The game between the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets scheduled for Monday night was postponed because of rain in the forecast and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday at Citi Field.
The first game will begin at 3:10 p.m., with the nightcap to follow 30-40 minutes after the opener ends.
The teams are set to play a four-game series – their first meeting since getting into a bench-clearing scuffle last month in St. Louis.
Parra retiring: Gerardo Parra says he is retiring from baseball after 12 seasons in the major leagues and will become a special assistant to Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo.
“It’s time for me to step aside to take on new professional and personal challenges,” the 35-year-old outfielder wrote Monday on Instagram. “It’s not an easy decision to make for any athlete, but I am happy with what I have achieved in these 12 years in the major leagues.”
Parra said his new role with the Nationals “is undoubtedly a dream job to start a new chapter.”
Parra became a fan favorite as he helped Washington win the 2019 World Series, making “Baby Shark” his walkup song. The Nationals released a video tribute to Parra, who signed a minor league contract with the team before this season but did not appear iny any games.
He hit .237 with 90 homers and 532 RBIs for Arizona (2009-14), Milwaukee (2014-15), Baltimore (2015), Colorado (2016-18), San Francisco (2019) and Washington (2019, 2021) and spent 2020 with the Yomiuri Giants in Japan’s Central League.
Megill to IL: Right-hander Tylor Megill was placed on the 15-day injured list by the New York Mets because of an inflamed right biceps, four days after he allowed eight runs over 1 1/3 innings during a defeat at Washington.
Megill is 4-2 with a 4.41 ERA in seven starts, striking out 37 and walking nine in 34 2/3 innings. He has been part of a rotation that includes Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt, Taijuan Walker and Carlos Carrasco.
The Mets already were missing ace Jacob deGrom (right scapula), catcher James McCann (broken left hamate bone) and relievers Sean Reid-Foley (Tommy John surgery) and Trevor May (right triceps inflammation).