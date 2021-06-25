Aaron Nola struck out 10 straight batters to match a major league record that stood alone for 51 years, but the New York Mets rallied past the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 in eight innings Friday on big hits by Francisco Lindor and Dominic Smith during the first game of a doubleheader.
New York took advantage of an embarrassing two-base error by reliever José Alvarado, who overthrew first base on a comebacker while clinging to a 1-0 lead in the seventh inning of a game scheduled for seven under pandemic rules.
That led to Lindor’s tying single with two outs, and Smith won it with an RBI single off Ranger Suárez (3-2) in the eighth.
Hall of Fame ace Tom Seaver fanned his final 10 hitters for the Mets in a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Padres at Shea Stadium on April 22, 1970.
That mark for consecutive strikeouts held for more than five decades until Nola whiffed Michael Conforto leading off the fourth at Citi Field, which replaced Shea Stadium as the Mets’ home in 2009 on an adjacent site in Queens.
Nola also singled off the left-field wall and doubled home Philadelphia’s run against starter Taijuan Walker during a sensational all-around performance that resembled a Little League star.
Milwaukee 5, Colorado 4: Willy Adames hit a tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning and singled to set up Keston Hiura’s sacrifice fly in the 11th as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4 to cap a return to full capacity at American Family Field.
With Manny Piña at second base to start the bottom of the 11th, Adames singled off Lucas Gilbreath (0-1). Piña took a turn at third, but then changed his mind as right fielder Charlie Blackmon fired back to the infield.
Jackie Bradley Jr. walked to load the bases and bring out manager Bud Black for a pitching change. Yency Almonte took over to face Hiura, who started the game batting .127.
Hiura lifted a flyball over a five-man infield that was caught by Raimel Tapia, whose one-hop throw was up the first-base line. Pina slid home headfirst to score, then ran to join his teammates mobbing Hiura
American League
Tampa bay 4, L.A. Angels 3: Shohei Ohtani led off by homering for the seventh time in nine games, a long drive off an overhanging catwalk, but the Tampa Bay Rays edged the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 when pinch-hitter Brandon Lowe was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Moved up to the leadoff spot, Ohtani hit a drive estimated at 453 feet off the D-ring in right field at Tropicana Field, only the 39th ball to reach that spot since the park opened in 1998.
It was Ohtani’s 24th homer, extending a career high. He began the night one behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the major league lead. Guerrero also homered in his game against Baltimore.
Houston-Detroit ppd: The game between the Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers scheduled for Friday night was postponed because of inclement weather.
The teams will make it up as part of a day-night doubleheader Saturday, with the first seven-game starting at 1:10 p.m. and the nightcap at 6:10 p.m.