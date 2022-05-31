George Kirby allowed four hits in six innings for his first big league win, and Taylor Trammell had three hits and four RBIs to help the Seattle Mariners to a 10-0 rout of the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday night.
Trammell hit an RBI double in the second when his grounder up the middle caromed off second base and into shallow center field. Shortstop Jorge Mateo appeared to be in decent position to field the ball before the bizarre bounce. Seattle added two more runs that inning and then four in the third.
Kirby (1-1) struck out eight and walked one in his fifth major league start. The rookie right-hander also went six scoreless innings in his debut May 8 against Tampa Bay, but he settled for a no-decision.
Minnesota 8, Detroit 2: Max Kepler had three hits and drove in three runs to help the Minnesota Twins to an 8-2 win over the Detroit Tigers in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader.
Kepler is hitting .320 with four homers and 12 RBIs in 25 at-bats against Detroit this season.
Minnesota’s Devin Smeltzer (2-0) picked up the win, giving up two runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings.
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3: Austin Hedges hit a three-run homer and rookie Oscar Gonzalez doubled in two runs, sending the Cleveland Guardians to an 8-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals.
Hedges’ third-inning drive, which barely cleared the 19-foot wall in left, scored Ernie Clement and Oscar Mercado to extend Cleveland’s lead to 6-2. The Guardians put 11 men on base in the first three frames against Daniel Lynch (2-4).
Gonzalez, who is 9 for 21 through five games in the majors, tacked on a two-run double in the sixth off Dylan Coleman. Cleveland has won three of four, including the first two in its three-game set with AL-worst Kansas City.
Rays’ Franco to IL: Tampa Bay placed shortstop Wander Franco on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right quadriceps strain, the latest setback for the injury-plagued Rays.
Franco aggravated the injury running the bases in the ninth inning of Monday’s 9-5 loss at the Texas Rangers. He was replaced by a pinch-runner after taking a hard turn around first base on a single before stopping and returning gingerly to the bag.
The right quad has been bothering the 21-year-old Franco for a couple of weeks, and he is now sidelined along with second baseman Brandon Lowe (lower back tightness). Lowe has been out since May 16.
National League
Miami-Colorado ppd: The game between the Miami Marlins and the Colorado Rockies was postponed due to rainy weather.
It will be made up Wednesday as part of a traditional doubleheader. The opening game will be at 1:10 p.m. and the second one no more than 45 minutes later.
Surgery for Nationals’ Ross: Nationals right-hander Joe Ross will have season-ending Tommy John surgery, clouding his future with Washington in his final year under contract.
Washington manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday that Ross had opted for the surgery. The 29-year-old starter has been out since spring training with right elbow issues, and he exited a minor league rehab start last week with renewed soreness.
“He got different opinions, and they all came back to say that he needed surgery,” Martinez said before a game against the New York Mets.