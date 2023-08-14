Authorities in the Dominican Republic are investigating Tampa Bay Rays All-Star shortstop Wander Franco for an alleged relationship with a minor, according to a statement Monday from the office of the attorney general in his native country.
The Rays, meanwhile, placed the 22-year-old on the restricted list, a move that will sideline Franco for at least six games while MLB investigates social media posts involving the player.
The investigations follow reported social media posts suggesting Franco was in a relationship with a minor. The Associated Press has not been able to verify the reported posts. Asked about Franco’s alleged relationship with the minor, the media office of the attorney general in the Dominican Republic said in a statement “there are investigations regarding that matter.”
It was not immediately clear if Franco had retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
The Rays did not detail the nature of the social media posts but said the team and Franco “mutually agreed” he would go on the restricted list. Franco will be paid during his time on the restricted list.
MLB has launched an investigation, a person familiar with the probe told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.
Franco did not play in Sunday’s home series finale against Cleveland at Tropicana Field and did not accompany the Rays to San Francisco for the start of a six-game road trip that begins Monday night against the Giants.
Interleague
Miami 5, Houston 1: Jorge Soler, Luis Arraez and Josh Bell hit consecutive homers in the eighth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Houston Astros 5-1 on Monday night.
Houston starter Framber Valdez (9-8) limited the Marlins to four hits and two runs – one earned – through 7 2/3 innings before Soler and Arraez connected with solo shots to make it 4-1 and end the left-hander’s outing.
Hector Neris relieved and allowed Bell’s blast over the wall in right. Bell extended his on base streak to 12 games since he joined the Marlins Aug. 2.
It was just the second time in franchise history – the first was in 1998 – the Marlins hit three consecutive home runs.
Marlins starter Braxton Garrett (7-3) threw five scoreless innings and was lifted after 75 pitches..
National League
Cards’ Matz to IL: The St. Louis Cardinals placed left-handed pitcher Steven Matz on the 15-day injured list with a left lat strain on Monday.
Matz reported some soreness after his start Saturday in Kansas City against the Royals.
“In the immediate future we know he’s going to be shut down for a minimum of 15 days,” Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said. “I would imagine it’s probably no throw for at least three weeks and then we’ll probably reevaluate at that point.”
The Cardinals also announced Adam Wainwright will make another start. Wainwright is two wins shy of 200 in his career, including a 3-7 record with an 8.38 ERA this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.