Darick Hall’s tiebreaking homer was his third straight shot since being called up, and Rhys Hoskins went deep to add an insurance run, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 5-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals Friday night.
Hall broke a 3-all tie in the sixth when he led off by driving a 79-mph changeup from Miles Mikolas (5-6) into the seats in right. All three of Hall’s hits have been home runs since his arriving from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. The 26-year-old Hall went deep twice in Philadelphia’s 14-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night.
Hoskins gave Philadelphia a two-run cushion in the seventh by homering in his third straight game, a solo shot to deep left-center.
The Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado hit for the cycle for the second time in his career and 17th time in Cardinals’ history. He had an RBI triple in the first, a two-run homer in the third, doubled in the sixth and was credited with a single in the eighth after his hard-hit grounder caromed off third baseman Matt Vierling’s glove.
Miami 6, Washington 3: Brian Anderson homered, and the Miami Marlins beat Washington 6-3 on Friday night for their ninth win in 10 games against the Nationals this season.
Miami, fourth in the NL East, is 26-39 against teams other the last-place Nationals, who dropped to 29-50. Washington lost its 50th game by the earliest date since the 2009 Nats were 22-50 after games of June 26.
Jon Berti stole two bases to increase his major-league leading total to 24.
Atlanta 9, Cincinnati 1: Max Fried won his eighth straight decision, Austin Riley put Atlanta ahead to stay in the first inning with his team-high 19th home run and the Atlanta Braves routed the Cincinnati Reds, 9-1.
Dansby Swanson added a three-run homer in the seventh for the defending World Series champion Braves, who are 22-6 since the start of June to close within 3 1/2 games of the NL East-leading New York Mets.
Fried (8-2) is 8-0 in 14 starts since losing his first two outings this season. He allowed one run and five hits in seven innings with four strikeouts and no walks.
Interleague
Chicago Cubs 6, Boston 5: Christopher Morel got a belt-high pitch and launched it toward Waveland Avenue for a long two-run homer.
Another big moment for the rookie from the Dominican Republic. And he’s had a few lately, whether he was delivering at the plate or in the field.
Morel homered in his third consecutive game, and the Chicago Cubs rallied to beat the Boston Red Sox, 6-5.
The Cubs took advantage of 10 walks by five pitchers and came back after falling behind 4-0.
Morel came up big again when he launched a tying two-run drive to left against Hansel Robles (1-3) with two out in the sixth.
Willson Contreras then walked and scored on a wild pitch by Jake Diekman to Nico Hoerner to make it 6-5 and cap a three-run inning. That sent the Cubs to their fourth win in five games.
American League
Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 2: José Berríos stopped his three-start winless streak, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in three runs, and the Toronto Blue Jays celebrated Canada Day by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 9-2 Friday.
Playing at home on Canada’s national holiday for the first time since 2019, and dressed in special red jerseys and caps, the Blue Jays delighted a crowd of 44,445 by winning for the fourth time in five games.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went 3 for 3 with a solo home run and also walked. Cavan Biggio was 2 for 2 with two doubles and two walks, and also scored twice.
New York-Cleveland postponed:
The series opener between the New York Yankees and Cleveland was postponed by rain Friday night, the latest weather issue for the Guardians, who have already played five doubleheaders at home.
They’ll play their sixth at Progressive Field on Saturday as the teams will have a split doubleheader, starting at 12:10 p.m. The second game will begin at 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland also played a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday, and the Guardians are scheduled to play a doubleheader Monday in Detroit.
Friday’s game was called at 7:30 p.m. – 20 minutes after the scheduled first pitch – with thousands of fans already inside the ballpark, monitoring the local radar on the giant scoreboard in left field.