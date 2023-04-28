Jean Segura hit a game-ending RBI single, lifting the Miami Marlins to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night.
Jorge Soler sparked the winning rally with a leadoff single. Michael Rucker (1-1) then plunked Luis Arraez and Avisaíl García before Segura hit a grounder back up the middle and through a drawn-in infield for the winning hit.
A.J. Puk (3-0) got three outs for the win. Chicago put two runners on with two out in the top half of the ninth, but Nelson Velázquez bounced into a forceout at second.
Miami improved to 8-0 in one-run games this season. The Marlins also are 3-0 in their teal jerseys this year.
Verlander pitches in Double-A: Justin Verlander allowed two hits over 4 2/3 scoreless innings in his first mound appearance in more than a month, pitching Friday for the New York Mets’ Double-A farm team.
The 40-year-old right-hander struck out six and walked one for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies against Cleveland’s Akron RubberDucks, throwing 52 of 69 pitches for strikes in a 6-1 win.
Verlander could make his Mets debut next week at the Detroit Tigers. Showalter said the Mets will evaluate Verlander on Saturday and decide if he needs another rehab start.
American League
Minnesota 8, Kansas City 6: Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco and Jose Miranda homered as the Minnesota Twins stayed hot at the plate with an 8-6 win over the Kansas City Royals.
Kansas City loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth inning, but Jorge López struck out Nick Pratto on a full-count pitch for his second save.
Salvador Perez had three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for the Royals. Pratto added three singles and two RBIs, and Edward Olivares doubled twice, tripled and scored three runs.
Orioles-Tigers, ppd: The Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles were rained out Friday, forcing a split doubleheader on Saturday.
The teams will play the first game at 12:10 p.m., with the second scheduled at 5:10 p.m., in order to get both in before rain is expected to return at night.
Baltimore’s Grayson Rodriguez (0-0, 5.12) will face Tigers ace Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2, 2.32) in the first game, with Dean Kremer (2-0, 6.20) pitching for the Orioles against Matthew Boyd (1-1, 4.26) in the second game.
Toronto 3, Saettle 2: George Springer hit a tiebreaking single in the sixth inning, Alejandro Kirk added a solo home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2, extending their winning streak to five.
The Mariners have lost three straight and seven of 10.
It was the first meeting between the teams since Game 2 of last October’s AL wild-card round, when Seattle overcame an 8-1 deficit to beat Toronto 10-9 and sweep their postseason series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.