Slumping José Ramírez connected for a go-ahead, two-run homer off Lance Lynn in the sixth inning and the Cleveland Indians bounced back from being no-hit, beating the Chicago White Sox 4-2 Thursday.
After Carlos Rodón just missed a perfect game in pitching a no-hitter Wednesday night, there was a different kind of tension this time as the benches emptied in the bottom of the first.
Adam Eaton singled and tried to advance when Indians right fielder Josh Naylor threw to third, hoping to get lead runner Tim Anderson. Eaton arrived ahead of the throw back to second, but was called out when his hand came off the bag while shortstop Andrés Giménez held the tag.
Eaton grabbed Giménez’s leg, began yelling and then pushed Giménez in the chest with two hands. Indians starter Aaron Civale plunked Eaton with a pitch in the upper arm in the third.
Minnesota 4, Boston 3: Max Kepler delivered the sigh-of-relief winner for Minnesota on the last day of a rough first homestand of the season.
Kepler’s bloop RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Minnesota a 4-3 victory over Boston – stopping a five-game losing streak for the Twins and breaking a nine-game winning string for the Red Sox.
Seattle 2-4, Baltimore 1-2: Mitch Haniger became the first Seattle player to homer out of the leadoff spot in both ends of a doubleheader, hitting a tiebreaking drive in the second game that led the Mariners over the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 for a sweep.
Haniger’s fifth-inning homer to left-center off Bruce Zimmermann (1-1) broke a 1-all tie and gave him four home runs this season.
J.P. Crawford hit a tiebreaking, two-run double in the sixth inning that lifted Seattle to a 4-2 win in the opener – a fitting score for Jackie Robinson Day.
National League
Atlanta 7, Miami 6: Dansby Swanson’s RBI single with the bases loaded capped Atlanta’s two-run rally in the ninth inning and the Braves beat the Miami Marlins 7-6 to snap a four-game losing streak.
N.Y. Mets-Philadelphia ppd: The finale of the four-game series between the Mets and Phillies was postponed because of rain, New York’s third washout in five days.