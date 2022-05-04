Pavin Smith hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Miami Marlins 8-7 on Wednesday after left-hander Madison Bumgarner was ejected.
Bumgarner gave up a leadoff homer to Jon Berti in the first, and then retired the next three batters. As he was walking to the dugout, the pitcher gestured with his arm before holding his hand out for a foreign-substance check by first base umpire Dan Bellino.
Bumgarner said something to Bellino as the check was ending, and the umpire threw him out. Bumgarner then started yelling at Bellino and had to be restrained by some coaches.
National League
Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 2: Adam Duvall hit a two-run double during Atlanta’s seven-run sixth inning, and the Braves beat the New York Mets, 9-2.
American League
Houston 7, Seattle 2: Justin Verlander turned in another solid start and Alex Bregman had three hits and three RBIs and the Houston Astros completed a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners with a 7-2 win.
Verlander allowed five hits and two runs in 6 2/3 innings for the win. He is 3-1 with a 1.93 ERA in five starts this season in his return from Tommy John surgery.
Tampa Bay 3, Oakland 0: Manuel Margot broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the eighth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays blanked the Oakland Athletics 3-0 on Wednesday afternoon to complete a three-game sweep.
Interleague
San Diego 5-5, Cleveland 4-6 Mike Clevinger held it together as long as he could.
But after finally getting back on a major league mound following elbow surgery, a lockout, a knee sprain and a rainout that had delayed his return for San Diego, Clevinger couldn’t control his emotions.
“I wasn’t sure I was going to pitch again,” Clevinger said Wednesday, his voice cracking as he choked back tears. “So this is big.”
Clevinger had an impressive first start since having Tommy John surgery in 2020, and Manny Machado hit a two-run homer as the Padres edged the Cleveland Guardians 5-4 in the first game of a doubleheader.
Rookie Steven Kwan’s RBI single in the 10th inning gave the Guardians a 6-5 win in the nightcap for a split.
It was a joyous return for Clevinger, who had surgery not long after pitching in the NLDS two years ago – just months after being traded from Cleveland to San Diego. Facing his former team and Plesac, one of his closest friends, the right-hander allowed three runs and four hits.