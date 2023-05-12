Chris Bassitt pitched a two-hitter, Daulton Varsho hit a solo home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Atlanta Braves, 3-0, on Friday night.
Bassitt (5-2) struck out eight and walked two in the Blue Jays’ first individual shutout since Mark Buehrle accomplished the feat against Washington in 2015. Bassitt threw 70 of his 103 pitches for strikes to win his fourth straight decision. The shutout was Toronto’s sixth this season.
George Springer had an RBI single in the fifth to drive in the first run of the game for Toronto, which improved to 10-3 at home. The Blue Jays have won six of their past seven north of the border. Their 13 home games this season are the fewest in the majors.
Seattle 9, Detroit 2: Julio Rodríguez had three hits, including a homer, and drove in four runs as the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 9-2.
Marco Gonzales (3-0) gave up two runs on five hits and two walks in six innings.
Detroit starter Matthew Boyd (2-3) allowed six runs – five earned – on five hits and four walks in 1 1/3 innings.
Rays’ Rasmussen to IL: Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen was placed on the 60-day injured list Friday with a right flexor strain, one day after tossing seven scoreless innings in a win over the New York Yankees.
Rasmussen is hopeful he can avoid a third Tommy John surgery. He is 4-2 with a 2.62 ERA in eight starts this season, helping the Rays roll to the best record in baseball.
The right-hander allowed only two hits and walked none Thursday night in an 8-2 victory over the Yankees. But he felt some nerve discomfort in his right forearm while pitching to the last batter he faced, Gleyber Torres.
National League
Rockies’ Senzatela out 2 months: Colorado Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela will miss at least two months with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament.
Senzatela, however, avoided the same fate as fellow starter Germán Márquez, who had season-ending Tommy John surgery on Friday.
“The news is favorable, considering,” Rockies manager Bud Black said Friday before Colorado faced Philadelphia. “In these cases you always sort of expect the worst. But this is actually OK.”
Senzatela was pulled with two outs in the third inning Wednesday at Pittsburgh after experiencing forearm tightness. His velocity had dipped in only his second start since returning after tearing the ACL in his left knee on Aug. 18 at St. Louis.
