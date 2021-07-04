Amir Garrett escaped a jam in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds handed the Chicago Cubs their ninth straight loss with a 3-2 win Sunday.
Chicago scored a total of five runs in the weekend series. It went 1-9 on a 10-game trip.
The Cubs put runners on first and second with one out in the ninth, but Garrett got Willson Contreras to bounce into a 5-4-3 double play for his sixth save.
San Diego 11, Philadelphia 1: Manny Machado drove in five runs with a pair of homers, and the San Diego Padres routed the Philadelphia Phillies 11-1.
Machado hit a two-run shot in the first and a three-run homer in the third before walking his next three times up, including two intentional.
Atlanta 8, Miami 7: Pinch-hitting pitcher Max Fried lined a bases-loaded single up the middle in the 10th inning, and the Atlanta Braves rallied for a wild 8-7 victory over the Miami Marlins.
Fried was called on to hit with the Braves out of position players after a four-run rally in the ninth. He singled on a 3-1 pitch off Anthony Bass (1-4), driving in Dansby Swanson from third base and setting off a celebration on the first-base line.
L.A. Dodgers 5, Washington 1: Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead single as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a seven-game season sweep of the Washington Nationals with a 5-1 win.
Los Angeles has won a season-high nine straight games since getting no-hit on June 24 by the Chicago Cubs.
Colorado 3, St. Louis 2: Elías Díaz delivered a two-out run-scoring single in the ninth, Germán Márquez struck out 11 and the Colorado Rockies rallied for a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.
American League
Minnesota 6, Kansas City 2: Kenta Maeda struck out a season-best 10 in six scoreless innings, Jorge Polanco homered and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 to halt a five-game losing streak.
Maeda (4-3) gave up two hits and a walk in a splendid outing that matched his longest of the year.
Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 5: Jeimer Candelario had three hits and Akil Baddoo drove in two runs as Detroit built a big lead, and the Tigers withstood José Abreu’s three-run homer in the ninth inning in a 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox.
Houston 4, Cleveland 3: Yuli Gurriel scored on a two-out error by pitcher Emmanuel Clase in the 10th inning, allowing the Houston Astros to beat the Cleveland Indians 4-3 and complete a four-game sweep.
Gurriel advanced to third on a fielder’s choice by Jason Castro, then came around when the Indians failed to complete a double play on the throw back to first by Amed Rosario.
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 1: Austin Meadows had three hits, including two RBI doubles, and the Tampa Bay Rays ended their 10-game road losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.
Wander Franco hit his second homer for Tampa Bay, which had dropped five in a row overall. Yandy Díaz had two hits and scored twice.
Boston 1, Oakland 0: Nick Pivetta struck out 10 over seven innings to win for the first time in seven starts, Boston went ahead on a double-play groundout by Rafael Devers in the sixth and the Red Sox capped a winning series against the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 victory.
Seattle 4, Texas 1: Chris Flexen allowed one run in six innings, Luis Torrens homered for the seventh time in his past 13 games and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers, 4-1.
L.A. Angels 6, Baltimore 5: Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 31st homer in the third, and Juan Lagares ended it with a two-run double in the ninth inning of the Los Angeles Angels’ 6-5 comeback victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.
Cedric Mullins hit a tiebreaking homer for Baltimore in the ninth in his first game after making his first All-Star team, but the Angels jumped all over Cole Sulser (2-1) without making an out in the bottom half.
Interleague
N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 5: Pete Alonso hit a tying home run off imploding Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman leading off the last inning, José Peraza lined a go-ahead two-run double that was aided by interference from a visiting fan in the Bronx and the New York Mets stunned their crosstown rivals 10-5 to open a split doubleheader.
Alonso opened the fifth by dropping his barrel on Chapman’s 1-2 slider and lofting it into the visitor’s bullpen to tie it at 5.
Chapman then plunked Michael Conforto, walked Jeff McNeil and was yanked by manager Aaron Boone.
Billy McKinney singled to load the bases, Lucas Luetge struck out pinch-hitter James McCann and Peraza then ripped a ball that would’ve hit midway up the left field wall. Yankees outfielder Tim Locastro might have had a play on it, but a fan in a Mets jersey reached over to catch the ball.
Confused players and fans initially had no idea where the ball went. Locastro pointed at the fan angrily, and umpires conferred on the infield before awarding Peraza two bases. The Yankees didn’t argue.