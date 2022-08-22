Drew Waters drew a bases-loaded walk to break an eighth-inning tie in his major league debut, boosting the Kansas City Royals to a 6-4 win over the Chicago White Sox in a game rescheduled because of the lockout in April.
Joe Kelly (1-3), the seventh of eight White Sox pitchers, hit a pair of batters to start the inning. Ryan O’Hearn singled, and Waters drew a five-pitch walk with one out to break a 4-all tie.
The White Sox rallied from a four-run deficit after their starter, Michael Kopech, exited the game having faced just four hitters.
Kopech hit a batter, allowed an RBI single to Salvador Perez, and walked the bases full before leaving with left knee soreness.
American League
Stanton nears return: Giancarlo Stanton anticipates returning to the New York Yankees’ lineup Thursday when New York starts a trip at Oakland.
Stanton, batting .228 with 24 homers and 61 RBIs for the AL East leaders, has not played since July 23 because of left Achilles tendinitis. The 32-year-old All-Star went 0 for 7 with three strikeouts in two minor league injury rehabilitation games with Double-A Somerset last weekend and is to face injured Yankees pitcher Luis Severino in a simulated game at Yankee Stadium today.
National League
Cubs’ Hendricks out for season: Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks will not return this season after he was hampered by shoulder trouble for much of the year.
Hendricks finishes with a 4-6 record and a career-high 4.80 ERA in 16 starts.
Hendricks got 12 days off between starts in early June because of shoulder fatigue. He returned June 14 against San Diego, but he left a July 5 start at Milwaukee after just three innings.
Dodgers, Muncy strike deal: The Los Angeles Dodgers and two-time All-Star Max Muncy agreed Monday on a $13.5 million, one-year contract for 2023
The deal includes a $10 million club option for 2024 with no buyout.
The outfielder, who turns 32 next week, has struggled this season. He’s hitting .190 with 16 homers and 47 RBI while playing in 99 games for the team with the best record in baseball.
Molina returns to Cardinals: Yadier Molina rejoined the St. Louis Cardinals after traveling to his native Puerto Rico for the end of his basketball team’s championship run.
The 40-year-old Molina owns the Vaqueros de Bayamón, who play in the Baloncesto Superior National league. Bayamón beat San Germán 75-61 Saturday to clinch its 16th BSN title.
Molina was placed on the restricted list Saturday and missed the final two games of St. Louis’ weekend sweep in Arizona. The veteran catcher was in the starting lineup Monday for the opener of a five-game series at the Chicago Cubs.
Rehab stint for Harper: Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley today.
The NL MVP hasn’t played since breaking his left thumb on June 25. Lehigh Valley is hosting Gwinnett for a six-game series, and Harper is expected to play there through Saturday, take Sunday off and possibly return to the Philadelphia lineup Monday when the Phillies begin a series at Arizona.
Brewers’ Ashby to DL: Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby went on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation and will miss his scheduled start against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Manager Craig Counsell said Ashby played catch Sunday and “didn’t feel good.” The left-hander went back to Milwaukee to see a doctor but did not have a MRI.
“It’s minor but it’s everywhere he was having discomfort throwing,” Counsell said. “Now it’s the normal process of we got to get him symptom-free.”
Ashby had been set to start Wednesday’s series finale against the Dodgers.
He is 2-10 with a 4.58 ERA this season, with 116 strikeouts over 96 1/3 innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.