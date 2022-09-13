New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 56th home run of the season on Tuesday night.
The opposite-field solo drive to right field off Nick Pivetta in the sixth inning tied New York’s matchup with the rival Red Sox at 3-3. He also has a single.
It was the first homer Judge has hit in six games. He entered hitting .307 with a 1.090 OPS. He had a 1.189 OPS since Aug. 1, with 30 RBIs in 37 games.
New York opened the two-game series with a 5½-game lead in the AL East.
The game did not end by press time.
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 2: Jeffrey Springs pitched six shutout innings to win for the fifth time in six decisions, Randy Arozarena drove in two runs and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 in a doubleheader opener to stop a three-game losing streak.
Yandy Díaz had three hits and scored twice as the Rays (79-61) leapfrogged Toronto (79-62) and moved a half-game ahead of the Blue Jays. Tampa Bay tied Seattle (79-61) for the first of the three AL wild cards.
Springs (8-4) allowed three hits, all singles, extending his scoreless innings streak to 16 2/3. He struck out five and walked two.
Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 1: Angels star Mike Trout’s streak of consecutive games hitting a home run ended at seven, one shy of the major league record, and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians beat Los Angeles, 3-1.
Trout went 0 for 3 with three routine flyballs and a walk. The three-time AL MVP was chasing the mark of eight straight games with a home run, set by Pittsburgh’s Dale Long in 1956 and matched by Don Mattingly of the Yankees in 1987 and Seattle’s Ken Griffey Jr. in 1993.
Oscar Gonzalez’s two-run homer in the sixth broke a 1-all tie and gave Cleveland its fifth straight win.
Houston 6, Detroit 3: Rookie Hunter Brown returned to his hometown to pitch six strong innings, leading the Houston Astros past the Detroit Tigers, 6-3.
Yordan Alvarez homered and scored three times for the Astros, who are 6-0 against the Tigers this season.
No timetable for La Russa’s return: White Sox manager Tony La Russa will watch the team’s home series against Colorado from a suite while he awaits clearance to return to the dugout.
The 77-year-old La Russa is on the mend after leaving the White Sox on Aug. 30 to deal with a heart issue. La Russa rejoined the team in Oakland on Sunday and then flew home with the club for the two-game set against the Rockies.
There is no timetable for the Hall of Famer when it comes to returning to the stress of in-game managing. Chicago begins a four-game trip Thursday in Cleveland.
“For now, it’s just taking it day by day and following the lead of the medical professionals and talking to Tony,” general manager Rick Hahn said Tuesday.
La Russa is in the second season of his second stint as White Sox manager. Bench coach Miguel Cairo is running the team while La Russa is out.
National League
Philadelphia 3, Miami 2: Nick Maton hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning off Sandy Alcantara, leading Philadelphia past the Miami Marlins 2-1 Tuesday night and tightening the Phillies’ grip on the second spot in the NL wild-card race.
Philadelphia won its fourth in a row. Alcantara fell to 1-3 in six starts against the Phillies this season.
