William Contreras homered and doubled, Sal Frelick drove in three runs and the Milwaukee Brewers capitalized on San Diego’s control problems to beat the Padres 10-6 on Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory.
Milwaukee took the lead for good by scoring seven runs in the sixth, matching its most productive inning this season. The Brewers drew five walks during that rally, including one to Carlos Santana that forced home the go-ahead run.
Philadelphia 3, St. Louis 0: Aaron Nola allowed one hit and struck out nine in seven sharp innings, Kyle Schwarber homered and the NL wild-card leading Philadelphia Phillies completed a three-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals with a 3-0 victory.
Johan Rojas doubled among his three hits and Bryce Harper hit an RBI single for the defending NL champion Phillies, who outscored the Cardinals 22-3 in the series.
Arizona 5, Cincinnati 2: Christian Walker hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded that scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cincinnati Reds, 5-2.
The Diamondbacks took three of four games against the Reds and held on to the National League’s last wild-card spot. Arizona leads the Cincinnati by 1 1/2 games.
Miami 2, Washington 1:Jorge Soler hit a two-run drive for his 35th homer, and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 2-1 to avoid a series sweep.
American League
Minnesota 7, Texas 6: Jonathan Hernández walked three batters in the 13th inning, among a season-high 10 walks by Texas pitchers, and the Rangers dropped out of first place in the AL West for the first time since early April with a 7-6 loss to the Minnesota Twins.
Texas wasted a 5-0 lead built with Jonah Heim’s grand slam and J.P. Martinez solo homer, and Royce Lewis started Minnesota’s comeback with a sixth-inning slam.
The Rangers had held a share of first place in every day of the season except when they fell one game behind the Los Angeles Angels on April 8. Texas (73-57) has lost nine of its last 10 games, falling behind Seattle (74-56).
Seattle 3, Kansas City 2: Luis Castillo pitched seven shutout innings and the Seattle Mariners grabbed sole possession of first place in the AL West, beating the Kansas City Royals 3-2 to complete a three-game sweep.
Teoscar Hernández and Julio Rodríguez homered as Seattle won for the 11th time in 12 games. The Mariners also improved to a major league-best 36-14 since July 1 for their best 50-game stretch since they also went 36-14 from April 23-June 18, 2003.
Cleveland 10, Toronto 7: Kole Calhoun hit a tiebreaking double in the 11th inning and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-7.
José Ramirez and Ramón Laureano each hit two-run home runs as the Guardians took two of three from Toronto.
Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Yankees 4: Brandon Lowe homered and drove in four runs as the AL wild card-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Yankees 7-4 in a contentious matchup and kept New York winless in series since June.
Benches and bullpens emptied twice in the eighth inning after one of five hit batters but no punches were thrown, and the Yankees lost their eighth straight series rubber game,
Houston 17, Detroit 4: Justin Verlander struck out seven over five scoreless innings and Kyle Tucker hit his 26th homer in the third inning, helping the Houston Astros rout the Detroit Tigers 17-4.
Chicago White Sox 6, Oakland 1: Mike Clevinger struck out 10 in seven sparkling innings, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 6-1 for a split of the four-game series between two of the worst teams in the majors.
Interleague
Colorado 4, Baltimore 3: Hunter Goodman had two hits and RBI, scoring the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning of his major league debut to lead Colorado over the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 and stop the Rockies’ six-game losing streak.
L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4: Mookie Betts capped his return to Boston with a second straight three-hit game, hitting a two-run homer to spark the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-4 victory over the team he led to the 2018 World Series title.
Freddie Freeman also had three hits, and James Outman homered to help the Dodgers improve to 21-4 in August. Gavin Stone (1-0) earned his first career victory, following opener Caleb Ferguson to the mound and holding Boston to two runs over the next six innings before giving up homers on back-to-back pitches to start the eighth.
N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Angels 2: Pete Alonso hit a tying double in the eighth inning and Rafael Ortega a winning single in the ninth to boost the New York Mets over the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 and stop a four-game losing streak.
