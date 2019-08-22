Brock Holt hit an RBI single with one out in the 10th inning as the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 on Thursday to complete the weather-suspended game that began Aug. 7.
The original contest was halted after a 1 hour, 49 minute-rain delay early on Aug. 8 with the score tied 4-4 and nobody out in the top of the 10th inning. Royals catcher Meibrys Viloria was facing a 2-1 count against Red Sox reliever Josh Taylor.
Play resumed 14 days, 14 hours and 18 minutes later at 1:05 p.m. when Taylor (1-1) lobbed a ball to Nick Dini, who pinch hit for Viloria and lined out to first base.
Ryan O’Hearn struck out and pinch hitter Bubba Starling grounded out to end the Royals’ inning. Starling took the spot of nine-hole hitter Billy Hamilton, who went 2 for 4 with a strikeout on Aug. 8 but was designated for assignment on Aug. 16.
Christian Vazquez doubled to center field after Andrew Benintendi struck out looking to lead off Boston’s 10th. Richard Lovelady (0-3) intentionally walked pinch hitter Sam Travis before Holt singled on a line drive to left field to score Chris Owings, who was pinch running for Vazquez.
The official time of game was 3:48, with only 12 minutes being played Thursday.
Astros defend decision to restrict reporter: Amid criticism from Major League Baseball, the Houston Astros on Thursday defended the team’s decision to deny a newspaper reporter access to the clubhouse until after ace pitcher Justin Verlander finished his postgame session with the media.
MLB said Wednesday night’s incident violated its media guidelines and the Detroit Free Press said barring its reporter, Anthony Fenech, was “intolerable.”
Verlander, who played for Detroit for 13 seasons, had just pitched a two-hitter in a 2-1 loss to the Tigers. The Astros opened their clubhouse at 9:35 p.m. As the rest of the media was allowed to enter, Fenech, who has a credential issued by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, was stopped by three Astros security officials.
Fenech contacted MLB vice president of communications Mike Teevan and was allowed in at 9:41 p.m., after Verlander had concluded his media session. Fenech approached Verlander, who said: “I’m not answering your questions.”
Verlander addressed the situation on Twitter on Thursday, accusing Fenech of unspecified “unethical behavior in the past.” The Astros said Fenech was “delayed temporarily.”
Asked for comment on Dias’ explanation, the Free Press cited a statement from executive editor Peter Bhatia:
“Blocking a working reporter from doing his job is unprofessional, disappointing and intolerable,” Bhatia said. “We will be protesting to MLB and the Astros.”
National League
Chicago Cubs 1, San Francisco 0: Kyle Hendricks pitched seven sharp innings and the Chicago Cubs won despite getting only two hits, edging the San Francisco Giants 1-0 Thursday for their fifth straight victory.
Anthony Rizzo hit an RBI single to help the NL Central leaders complete a three-game sweep. The Giants lost their fourth in a row.
A day after the Cubs won 12-11 in a game with seven home runs, there was a brisk breeze blowing in at Wrigley Field and the teams combined for just six hits.
Hendricks (9-9) allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked none. He has a 1.79 ERA in 11 home starts this season.
