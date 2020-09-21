Carlos Santana’s two-run homer snapped a tie and José Ramírez homered again as the Cleveland Indians moved closer to clinching a playoff berth – and delayed Chicago’s likely AL Central title – with a 7-4 win over the White Sox on Monday night.
The Indians cut their magic number to one and would lock up one of the eight postseason spots if Seattle loses to Houston later Monday.
Cleveland also improved to 5-2 this season against the White Sox, who are on the verge of winning their first division crown since 2008. It’s possible the rivals could meet again next week in the playoffs depending on how the final days of the regular season unfold.
L.A. Angels 8, Texas 5: Jared Walsh hit his first career grand slam during the Los Angeles Angels’ seven-run fourth inning in an 8-5 victory over the Texas Rangers.
Max Stassi had a two-run single in the final home game of the fifth consecutive losing season for the Angels (24-31), who have nevertheless won 12 of 18 overall after taking three of four from Texas.
National League
Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 3: Eugenio Suárez hit a two-run homer, Luis Castillo won his fourth straight start, and the streaking Cincinnati Reds moved above .500 for the first time since opening day, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3.
The Reds (28-27) won for the eighth time in nine games, a season-best surge that’s put them back in playoff contention. They opened the day a game behind St. Louis for second place in the NL Central.
The Reds are coming off six losing seasons and haven’t been to the playoffs since 2013. They spent $156 million in the offseason.
The Brewers (26-27) had their season-high four-game winning streak snapped, wasting a chance to move above .500 for the first time this season.
Arenado to IR: The Colorado Rockies will chase after a flickering playoff spot without All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, who was placed on the injured list with a sore left shoulder.
Arenado has been hampered recently by inflammation in his AC joint, along with a bone bruise, and the team elected Monday to shut him down. Manager Bud Black said surgery isn’t required but Arenado will need about a month of rest.
