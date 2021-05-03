Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Dustin May will have Tommy John surgery next week, sidelining one of baseball’s top young pitchers for the rest of the season.
The 23-year-old May was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday, a day after he winced in pain on the mound and was forced to leave a start at Milwaukee.
The World Series champion Dodgers, already beset by several injuries to their pitching staff, said May will have ligament reconstruction surgery on May 11 in Los Angeles.
“It’s a big blow, but we’ve got a lot of talented players,” manager Dave Roberts said Monday before the team’s series opener at the Chicago Cubs.
May threw just 27 pitches before leaving Saturday’s 11-inning loss to Milwaukee. After his final pitch, May reacted with obvious discomfort, took a few steps and called for attention.
May is 1-1 with a 2.74 ERA in five starts this season. He has a career mark of 6-5 with a 2.93 ERA in 31 appearances, including 19 starts, since making his debut in August 2019.
Last year, May pitched seven times in the postseason, including twice in the World Series against Tampa Bay. He made three starts for short stints in the earlier rounds of the NL playoffs.
Dodgers-Cubs postponed: The game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs scheduled for Monday night was postponed because the forecast called for inclement weather.
The teams will now play a split doubleheader at Wrigley Field today. The first game is set for 1:20 p.m. and the nightcap will begin at 6:40 p.m.
Both games will be seven innings.
Giants-Rockies postponed: The Colorado Rockies postponed Monday’s game against San Francisco due to rain expected to last throughout the night.
The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader today. The first game will be at 5:40 p.m. EDT and the second one will start no later than 45 minutes after the first game. Both games will be seven innings.
Marlins pitcher suspended: Miami Marlins rookie right-hander Paul Campbell was suspended 80 games on Monday after testing positive for an anabolic steroid in violation of Major League Baseball’s drug program.
The suspension involving the performance-enhancing drug dehydrochlormethyltestosterone was effective immediately, MLB said.
The 25-year-old Campbell, a Rule 5 acquisition in December from Tampa Bay, said he never knowingly ingested the PED, or had even heard of it.
American League
Pitcher injured playing video game: Oakland Athletics left-hander Jesús Luzardo will be off the mound for a while. He might also be staying away from video games.
Luzardo is out indefinitely after breaking the pinkie finger on his pitching hand when he thumped a table while playing a video game. The injury occurred before his start Saturday.
An X-ray after a loss to Baltimore showed a hairline fracture and Luzardo was put on the 10-day injured list. Oakland manager Bob Melvin said he didn’t know how long Luzardo would be out.
Chicago’s Robert out: Luis Robert couldn’t put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field Sunday. A day later, the news was no less painful for the White Sox or their promising young center fielder.
Robert could miss the remainder of the season after a scan Monday showed he has a torn right hip flexor, another major blow for a team eyeing a deep playoff run.
General manager Rick Hahn said their will be more consultations with specialists in the next few days to determine whether Robert needs surgery.
Either way, Hahn said Robert won’t resume baseball activities for three to four months at least. It’s not clear if he will play again this year.