Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout is expected be sidelined for six to eight weeks because of a strained right calf, a setback that could keep him out through the All-Star break.
The Angels put Trout on the injured list Tuesday, a day after he made an early exit in a 7-4 win over Cleveland. Trout came up limping after running toward third on an inning-ending popup in the first.
Manager Joe Maddon said after the game that Trout was in a lot of pain.
The three-time MVP is sixth in the American League with a .333 batting average, and was 1 for 17 in his past six games. He snapped a five-game hitless streak Sunday at Boston, which was one game shy of the longest of his career.
This will be the 29-year-old Trout’s third stint on the injured list in his 11-year career. He missed 39 games in 2017 with a left thumb ligament injury and 15 games the following season due to right wrist inflammation. He was out the final 22 games in 2019 after undergoing foot surgery but was not placed on the IL due to the expanded rosters.
National League
San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 2: Anthony DeSclafani gave up one run over seven good innings, Alex Dickerson hit a three-run homer and the San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 Tuesday night.
DeSclafani (4-1), who signed with the Giants after five seasons in Cincinnati, was outstanding in his first appearance back at Great American Ball Park, scattering six hits and striking out seven.
Jake McGee pitched the ninth and got the Reds in order for his 11th save.
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3: Inspired by Kevin Pillar’s return to the dugout, the New York Mets got homers from Jonathan Villar and Tomás Nido, an unlikely hit from Tommy Hunter and strong performances by a string of relievers to beat the Atlanta Braves, 4-3.
Villar hit a two-run shot in the third inning, and Nido won it for the Mets in the ninth with a tiebreaking drive into the left-field seats off struggling Braves closer Will Smith.
Austin Riley and Freddie Freeman homered for Atlanta. Marcell Ozuna tied it for the Braves with a two-out, broken-bat single in the eighth off Jeurys Familia (2-0).
But Nido pulled it out for the Mets with his second homer of the season off Smith (0-4), who had another poor outing. Edwin Diaz worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his seventh save.
Pillar has multiple fractures: New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar suffered multiple nasal fractures when he was hit in the face by a fastball Monday from Braves reliever Jacob Webb, a frightening scene that shook both teams.
Pillar made everyone feel a lot better when he brought out the lineup card before Tuesday night’s game.
Pillar was at Truist Park after meeting with a facial specialist to determine the next steps in his recovery. The 32-year-old veteran was placed on the 10-day injured list before the second game of the series between the NL East rivals.