There was only one fitting way for a four-game series between the major leagues’ worst teams to end – with no one winning.
In the first series in American League history between teams 50 or more games under .500, the Detroit Tigers beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 on Monday to earn a split.
“That was a nice win,” Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. “We got an early lead against a pretty good pitcher and we held on.”
Detroit (45-104) has a 3½ game “lead” over Baltimore (49-101) for the top pick in June’s amateur draft, which goes to the club with the lowest winning percentage this season.
Detroit needs to win one of its final six games at Comerica Park to avoid breaking the major league record of 59 home losses, set by the 1939 St. Louis Browns.
Tyler Alexander (1-3), a 24-year-old left-hander forced into the rotation by a doubleheader last week, got his first big league win. Before a crowd announced at 14,142, he allowed one run and four hits in six innings during his first major league start since Aug. 7.
National League
Nats’ Martinez misses trip: Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez had a heart procedure and did not travel with the team for its series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals.
General manager Mike Rizzo says Martinez had a minor cardiac catheterization Monday in Washington.
Martinez, who turns 55 on Sept. 26, experienced chest pains during Washington’s home game Sunday against Atlanta, left in the sixth inning and was taken to a hospital.
Bench coach Chip Hale will manage the Nats during the absence of Martinez. Hale said Martinez texted him Monday’s starting lineup.
Rizzo has ankle sprain: Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo will wear a walking boot for the next five to seven days after an MRI showed he had a moderate lateral right ankle sprain.
Rizzo had to be helped off the field after he got hurt while going to field a bunt in the third inning of Sunday’s 16-6 victory over Pittsburgh.
Rizzo will be re-evaluated after he gets out of the walking boot. The Cubs say they will know more about when he might be able to return at that point.
The loss of Rizzo is another big blow for Chicago, which already was playing without Javier Báez after the All-Star shortstop broke his left thumb. Closer Craig Kimbrel has been sidelined by right elbow inflammation, but he is scheduled to throw a simulated game Tuesday and could return this weekend.
