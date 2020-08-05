Nationals starter Max Scherzer exited because of a hamstring problem after laboring through just one inning Wednesday night, overshadowing Juan Soto’s eventful 2020 debut for the World Series champs, and Rick Porcello collected his 150th career win in the New York Mets’ 3-1 victory over Washington.
Porcello (1-1) went seven innings, allowing one run and five hits and retiring the last 10 batters he faced. He tied David Price, the Dodgers lefty who opted out of this season because of the coronavirus pandemic, for the ninth-most wins among active pitchers.
New York’s Dominic Smith drove in two runs and Luis Guillorme – starting at second base with Robinson Canó on the injured list – provided a go-ahead RBI single in the fourth off Scherzer’s replacement, Erick Fedde (0-1).
Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, walked the game’s first batter, gave up a hit to the next and fell behind 1-0 on Smith’s sacrifice fly. Scherzer’s fastball was in the lower 90s mph and he needed 27 pitches to get through his lone inning.
Interleague
Miami 1, Baltimore 0: Brian Anderson hit a fourth-inning homer off Alex Cobb and the Miami Marlins won their second straight since returning from a coronavirus-prompted layoff, beating the Baltimore Orioles 1-0 in the opener of a doubleheader.
American League
Madrigal to DL: Prized Chicago White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal is headed to the 10-day injured list because of a separated left shoulder.
General manager Rick Hahn was optimistic the rookie will return by the end of the month, though he also said Wednesday offseason surgery might be needed.
Madrigal was hurt sliding into third trying to advance from first on a single to center at Milwaukee on Tuesday. He had five hits in his first 17 major league at-bats after being called up Friday from the team’s auxiliary site in Schaumburg, Ill.
