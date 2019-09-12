Juan Lagares hit a grand slam and a two-run shot as the New York Mets set a team record with six home runs, routing the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-1 Thursday for a four-game sweep.
Michael Conforto hit his 30th homer, Todd Frazier connected for the third time in the series and Robinson Canó and Tomas Nido also went deep. The Mets outscored Arizona 26-4 this week.
Chicago Cubs 4, San Diego 1: Yu Darvish struck out a season-high 14 and allowed only two hits in six innings and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 4-1 to remain tied with Milwaukee for the NL’s second wild-card spot.
The Padres scored in the ninth when Manny Machado was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and two outs, but Rowan Wick struck out Luis Urias to end it.
Milwaukee 3, Miami 2: Ryan Braun honored injured teammate Christian Yelich the past two days by wearing his No. 22 jersey underneath his own.
Braun then put on a Yelich-like performance Thursday, hitting a two-run homer that helped the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 to complete a four-game sweep that extended their winning streak to seven.
Milwaukee matched its longest winning streak of the season to remain tied with the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild card. At 78-68, the Brewers are 10 games over .500 for the first time since mid-June.
St. Louis 10, Colorado 3: Dexter Fowler and Kolten Wong opened the game with successive home runs and the St. Louis Cardinals connected five times in all to beat the Colorado Rockies, 10-3.
Marcell Ozuna, Rangel Ravelo and Harrison Bader also homered for St. Louis, which holds a four-game lead over Chicago and Milwaukee atop the NL Central.
American League
N.Y. Yankees 10-6, Detroit 4-4
The New York Yankees wrapped up their visit to Detroit with two victories and a couple new injuries.
All-Star catcher Gary Sánchez became the Yankees’ latest health concern when he exited the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader with left groin tightness as New York beat Detroit 6-4 to complete a sweep. Slugger Edwin Encarnación left the first game, a 10-4 victory, with an oblique issue.
The Yankees are closing in on an AL East title, but the injury woes that have dogged them this season don’t seem to be going away.
Sánchez exited in the fourth, an inning after he was thrown out in his first stolen base try this year. He has been on the injured list three times in the past two seasons because of groin problems. Sanchez said through a translator he felt he overstretched his leg sliding into second but felt fine at first. He felt tightening after squatting behind home plate.
Encarnación homered in the first game, then left in the seventh inning with a strained left oblique muscle. J.A. Happ, New York’s starter in the doubleheader opener, is also dealing with some health issues, although manager Aaron Boone didn’t sound too concerned about that.
Sánchez, Encarnación and Happ were all expected to return to New York. The Yankees, meanwhile, finish this road trip with a series at Toronto.
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 3: Hunter Dozier hit a tie-breaking, three-run home run in the sixth, Jorge Soler had his third homer in two days and the Kansas City Royals beat nemesis Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox, 6-3.
