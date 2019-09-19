Ronald Acuña Jr. was pumped to join a very exclusive club.
He’s even more thrilled about the chance to properly celebrate a division title.
Acuña became the second-youngest player in baseball history to hit 40 homers in a season, Freddie Freeman also drove in two runs and the Atlanta Braves clinched at least a tie for first place in the NL East with a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.
“That’s the most exciting thing up to this point,” Acuña said through a translator. “That’s what we’re all looking for. I think for all of us, it’s just come out with that same energy, that same enthusiasm, get that win and hopefully celebrate. That’s something we’re all looking forward to.”
With eight games left in the regular season, a second straight division title seems a formality for the Braves. They hold a 9 1/2-game lead over the Washington Nationals, who have played three fewer games and were off Thursday.
The Braves can officially let loose as soon as Friday with either a victory over the San Francisco Giants or if Washington loses at Miami.
Acuña’s historic homer came with a flourish. He launched a 432-foot drive into the second deck at SunTrust Park, standing at home plate to admire his shot off Aaron Nola before tossing the bat away and slowly rounding the bases.
Mel Ott, who was 20 when he hit 42 homers for the New York Giants in 1940, is the only player younger than Acuña to post a 40-homer season. Eddie Mathews also was 21 but about two months older than Acuña when he hit 47 homers for the Milwaukee Braves in 1953.
Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1: Lorenzo Cain homered before exiting with a sore ankle, Milwaukee pitchers combined to strike out 16 and the Brewers improved their playoff position by beating the San Diego Padres, 5-1.
The Brewers are 7-2 since reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich broke his right kneecap on a foul ball.
Milwaukee moved within one game of Washington for the top NL wild-card spot. The Brewers began the day tied with Chicago for the second wild-card slot and three games behind Central-leading St. Louis – the Cardinals played the Cubs later in the day.
American League
New York Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 1: The resilient New York Yankees powered their way to the club’s first AL East title since 2012, routing the Los Angeles Angels 9-1 behind three RBIs each from old mainstay Brett Gardner and newcomer DJ LeMahieu.
A day after wasting a chance to clinch first place, the homer-happy Yankees went ahead when LeMahieu hit a three-run drive in the second inning and breezed to their 100th win.
Gardner, among just two holdovers from their last World Series championship team in 2009, added a solo shot in the fourth and then hit a two-run double in the sixth. Cameron Maybin and Clint Frazier homered for good measure in the eighth, and Aroldis Chapman struck out Albert Pujols to end it as fans’ cellphones flashed to record to moment.
Players lined up for handshakes and hugs, more exuberantly than usual, but there was no wild celebration on the field.
Toronto 8, Baltimore 4: Cavan Biggio homered and had three RBIs to offset a spectacular, homer-robbing catch by Austin Hays, and the Toronto Blue Jays used a six-run seventh inning to beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-4 for a three-game sweep.
Yanks’ ace takes leave: New York Yankees star pitcher Domingo Germán was placed on administrative leave under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy, casting doubt over whether New York’s top winner this season will be available for the playoffs.
Manager Aaron Boone was informed of the decision while he was driving to Yankee Stadium for a game against the Los Angeles Angels. New York was in position to clinch its first AL East title since 2012 with a victory.
“Set baseball aside, this is a bigger issue, obviously,” Boone said. “When you hear the words domestic violence, it’s one of those things that stops you in your tracks.”
Details on what prompted the action weren’t disclosed. MLB said the leave “may last up to seven days, barring an extension.”
The Yankees are likely to begin the AL playoffs on Oct. 4 at home.
German is 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 24 starts and three relief appearances over 143 innings.
No surgery for Yankees’ Betances: New York Yankees reliever Dellin Betances has been told surgery is not recommended for the partially torn Achilles tendon that ended his season after eight pitches.
Betances received a second opinion from Dr. Martin O’Malley of the Hospital for Special Surgery, who concurred with Dr. Justin Greisberg of New York-Presbyterian Hospital.
“He’ll be in a walking boot for another four weeks, and then they’ll kind of re-evaluate where he is, but the belief is that he will not need surgery,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday. “I guess that could possibly change, but they feel pretty confident that this is something that will not need surgery.”
Betances hurt his left foot when he hopped on the mound Sunday at Toronto after striking out Brandon Drury, his second and final batter.
Betances appeared to think it was the third out of the inning and landed awkwardly on the artificial turf at Rogers Centre. His foot was sore when he arrived at Yankee Stadium before Tuesday’s game.
Interleague
Boston 5, San Francisco 4: A year after their record-setting, World Series championship season, the Boston Red Sox are looking for meaning wherever they can find it.
Long ago finished in the AL East race and on the verge of wild-card elimination as well, the defending champs managed to keep alive Eduardo Rodriguez’s chances of a 20-win season, barely saving his 18th victory while beating the San Francisco Giants, 5-4.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.