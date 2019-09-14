WASHINGTON – Ronald Acuña Jr. ignited a four-run rally with the go-ahead, two-run double, and the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves clinched a playoff berth with a 10-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday.
Acuña’s double down the left-field line off reliever Fernando Rodney added fuel to a dramatic seventh inning for the Braves (93-57), who reduced their magic number to four to clinch their 19th division title.
Earlier in the seventh, Charlie Culberson was struck directly on the right cheekbone by a 91-mph fastball on Rodney’s first pitch of the game.
Culberson remained on his back for several minutes as trainers pressed a towel to his face. He was eventually helped to his feet and onto the back of a cart.
The Braves have won the last 11 games started by Mike Foltynewicz (7-5), who pitched six solid innings.
Rodney (0-6) was charged with the loss in the latest bullpen meltdown for the Nationals, who saw their lead in the NL wild card race shrink to 1½ games over the Chicago Cubs.
American League
N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 3: With his glove and his bat, Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner helped teammate James Paxton power his way to a ninth straight win.
Paxton pitched five innings to extend his career-best winning streak, Gardner homered twice and drove in five runs and New York hit five homers in a 13-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.
Gleyber Torres and Luke Voit also homered for the Yankees, going back-to-back off right-hander Brock Stewart in the fifth, as the AL East leaders won for the 14th time in 19 games.
It was the ninth multi-homer game of Gardner’s career and his second this season. He also hit two at Detroit Tuesday.
Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0: Twins manager Rocco Baldelli turned to his bullpen on one of the biggest days of the season.
Minnesota’s relievers responded beautifully.
Five pitchers combined to stop Cleveland’s offense, and the Twins widened their lead in the AL Central by defeating the Indians 2-0 in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.
“It was a gem,” Baldelli said. “A tremendous performance from beginning to end. It was an absolutely magnificent performance across the board.”
The Twins’ bullpen will be asked to do it again in the second game. Baldelli chose to go with a bullpen game in both ends of the doubleheader after Friday night’s game was postponed by rain in the third inning.
That strategy worked to perfection in the opener of the showdown series, and Minnesota leads Cleveland by 4½ games.
Zack Littell (5-0) relieved starter Devin Smeltzer in the fourth and struck out two in two innings.
Taylor Rogers got the final five outs for his 26th save, but had to work out of trouble in the eighth and ninth.
